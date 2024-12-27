Betting favorite flips in Raiders-Saints game at New Orleans

The Raiders are consensus 1½-point favorites over the Saints in Sunday’s game at New Orleans, and the total is the lowest on the board at 37½.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches a field goal attempt during the second half of the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) before an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

When the 2024 NFL schedule was released, Sunday’s matchup between the Raiders and Saints appeared to be an intriguing revenge game for former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Now, with Carr ruled out for New Orleans after missing the past two games with a hand injury and a concussion, the only intrigue is whether the Raiders will slide further down the 2025 NFL draft order with their second straight win.

The Raiders (3-12) beat the Jaguars 19-14 last week to snap a 10-game losing streak and plummet from a top-two pick with the 2-13 Giants to the No. 6 pick.

“In the Raiders’ case, another win here really presents draft problems,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It takes them out of the sweepstakes for one of those guys at the top, if it’s (Miami quarterback) Cam Ward or (Colorado quarterback) Shedeur Sanders.

“But you still play to win, and we know (coach Antonio) Pierce wants to win.”

The favorite flipped in this game from the Saints -2½ to the Raiders -1½ after New Orleans’ 34-0 loss at Green Bay on “Monday Night Football.”

“It got adjusted after that all-time inept performance by New Orleans on Monday,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “It just feels like the Saints are more built to lose this game than the Raiders are. The Saints are really banged up.

“With all that being said, I would never bet the Raiders in a game like that because you can’t trust the Raiders on the road laying points.”

Salmons noted that the Saints (5-10, 6-9 ATS), who also will be without injured running back Alvin Kamara, almost beat the Commanders at home two weeks ago with the same group of backups in a 20-19 loss.

At Station Sports, 58 percent of the tickets are on the Raiders, who have covered three of their last four games.

The total is the lowest on the board at 37½.

“Which speaks volumes of the lack of offense between these two teams,” Esposito said. “These two teams just aren’t very good.”

The Saints and Raiders are each on 4-0 under runs, though 64 percent of the tickets at Station are on the over.

New Orleans topped 40 points in each of its first two games this season, but has scored a total of only 47 points in its last four games.

The Saints have lost and failed to cover all four games started this season by quarterback Spencer Rattler.

“I don’t like the game,” pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw said. “But it looks like the Raiders are at least still trying, and the Saints look like they’re in disarray right now.”

NFL Challenge picks

Here are the Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks for Saturday’s games:

Bengals -3½: Doug Fitz, Jay Kornegay

Broncos +3½: Lou Finocchiaro, Brent Musburger, Dave Tuley

Cardinals +6½: Tuley

Rams -6½: Fitz, Musburger

Chargers -4½: Musburger

Patriots +4½: Fitz, Kelly Stewart

First touchdown scorer

At Caesars Sportsbook

Up to 29-1

Alexander Mattison 5-1

Brock Bowers +650

Kendre Miller +650

Jakobi Meyers +750

Ameer Abdullah 11-1

Tre Tucker 11-1

Chris Olave 16-1

Michael Mayer 18-1

Juwan Johnson 20-1

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 21-1

Foster Moreau 23-1

Terrace Marshall Jr. 25-1

Aidan O'Connell 29-1