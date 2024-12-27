Former Raiders QB won’t face team in New Orleans on Sunday

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is out Sunday with a left-hand injury and won’t face his former team, the Raiders, in New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not play for the Saints on Sunday when they host his former team at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Carr was listed as out on the Saints’ injury report Friday with a left-hand injury. He’s missed the team’s past two games with the injury and didn’t practice this week.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said earlier in the day he hoped to see Carr on the field.

“I’ve known Derek for a long time,” said Pierce, who played with Carr’s older brother David with the Giants. “Known that family for a long time. Lot of respect for Derek as a pro, as a man, as a person. Wish him all the best, and if we see him, that’s even better.”

Pierce, however, said his team hadn’t spent a whole lot of time discussing the potential reunion with its former franchise quarterback.

There’s been plenty of turnover in the locker room since Carr was released following the 2022 campaign after nine seasons with the organization.

“This isn’t the same team here,” Pierce said. “These guys are not even here. So, to be honest, it hasn’t been talked about.”

Saints running back Alvin Kamara will also miss the game with a groin injury. New Orleans offensive linemen Erik McCoy (elbow) and Lucas Patrick (knee) are out as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

