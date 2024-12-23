Raiders end 10-game losing streak; rookie TE reaches milestones

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers went over 100 receptions and 1,000 yards, and the Raiders broke a 10-game losing streak with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers went over 100 receptions and 1,000 yards for the season, and the Raiders broke a 10-game losing streak with a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The win dropped the Raiders (3-12) out of the top two positions for the 2025 NFL draft with two weeks left in the season. They were tied with the New York Giants for the worst record in the league entering Week 16. The Giants lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to fall to 2-13 and would have the No. 1 pick if the season ended today.

Four other teams — the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Jaguars — also have 3-12 records.

Bowers caught 11 passes for 99 yards. He has 101 receptions for 1,067 yards this season.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. He went 24 of 38 for 257 yards.

Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah each had a rushing touchdown for the Raiders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.