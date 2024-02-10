Bettor at Caesars Palace ‘all in’ with $668K ticket on Super Bowl

Of the 14 six-figure or higher wagers on Super Bowl 58 against the spread or on the money line, 13 are on the same side in Sunday’s game.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up during a practice ahead of the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A bettor at the Caesars Palace sportsbook placed the second-largest reported wager on the Super Bowl.

The unidentified gambler wagered $668,181 to win $607,437.25 on the 49ers -2 over the Chiefs in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

The bettor won on another sporting event, then rolled over the full amount on the 49ers, Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.

“Cashed a ticket for that amount,” Mucklow said in a text message. “Went all in.”

Of the 14 six-figure or higher wagers on the Super Bowl against the spread or on the money line, 13 are on the Niners, including the only seven-figure bet — $1 million on the money line — that was placed last week at Caesars.

FanDuel sportsbook took the only reported six-figure wager on the Chiefs, a $200,000 bet to win $220,000 on the money line (+110).

A bettor at DraftKings sportsbook placed the third-largest reported wager Thursday, a $600,000 bet to win $500,000 on San Francisco on the money line (-120).

The 49ers remained consensus 2-point favorites over the Chiefs less than 48 hours before kickoff.

Boyd Gaming is the only book with San Francisco -2½ (+100) after the Westgate SuperBook lowered the line from 2½ to 2 for the first time since it moved it from there Saturday to attract Chiefs action.

“We took enough Kansas City money from the point spread and money line to get back to the market line,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said.

Caesars took a $110,000 bet to win $100,000 on the first-half over 23.

The consensus total is 47½, with Boyd Gaming and the South Point at 48.

“With a combination of parlays and straight bets, it was a six-figure difference,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said of the move. “I’d rather be first than last.”

At Caesars, 70 percent of the tickets and 73 percent of the money is on the over.

Despite all the major wagers on the Niners, Mucklow said the book needs them in the game, as 69 percent of the bets ATS and 67 percent of the money wagered at Caesars is on the Chiefs.

On the money line — where San Francisco is -130 and Kansas City is +110 — 73 percent of the tickets and 59 percent of the money is on the Chiefs.

“Including futures, we need the Chiefs,” Mucklow said. “Game on its own, we need the 49ers currently. But we are expecting some more seven-figure wagers, which changes everything.”

The single biggest liability on a Super Bowl prop bet at Caesars is a $100 wager to win $1 million on the Chiefs to score exactly two points.

