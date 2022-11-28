Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay

The Caesars Sportsbook bettor had four underdogs who all covered in dramatic fashion to help them cash the ticket, which was a 755-1 long shot.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson celebrates after winning an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor turned $100 into $75,516.09 on Sunday after hitting a 10-team NFL parlay.

The bettor from New Jersey had four underdogs who all covered in dramatic fashion to help them cash the ticket, which was a 755-1 long shot.

Here are the 10 legs:

— Jaguars (+3, +100, beat Ravens 28-27)

— Raiders (+4, -110, beat Seahawks 40-34 in OT)

— Panthers (Pick, -105, beat Broncos 23-10)

— Jets (-7½, -110, beat Bears 31-10)

— Browns (+3, +100, beat Buccaneers 23-17 in OT)

— Eagles (-6½, -110, beat Packers 40-33)

— Chiefs (-15½, -110, beat Rams 26-10)

— Bengals (-1, -110, beat Titans 20-16)

— Cardinals (+2½, +100, lost to Chargers 25-24)

— Broncos-Panthers Under 36 (-110, 23-10)

Jacksonville scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 14 seconds left to beat Baltimore.

The Raiders tied Seattle on Derek Carr’s 5-yard TD pass to Foster Moreau with 1:54 left, then won in OT on Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard TD run.

Cleveland tied Tampa Bay on David Njoku’s one-handed 12-yard TD catch on fourth-and-10 with 32 seconds left. The Browns won in OT on Nick Chubb’s 3-yard run with 19 seconds left.

Arizona covered when the Chargers opted to go for two after scoring a TD with 15 seconds left. Los Angeles converted to win the game, but the Cardinals would’ve covered either way.

Kansas City covered on Harrison Butker’s 22-yard field goal with 1:44 left.

Philadelphia held on for the cover when Green Bay settled for a 33-yard field goal with 1:08 left for the final margin.

