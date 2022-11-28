59°F
Betting

Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay

By Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2022 - 1:15 pm
 
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson celebrates after winning an NFL football game aga ...
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson celebrates after winning an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor turned $100 into $75,516.09 on Sunday after hitting a 10-team NFL parlay.

The bettor from New Jersey had four underdogs who all covered in dramatic fashion to help them cash the ticket, which was a 755-1 long shot.

Here are the 10 legs:

— Jaguars (+3, +100, beat Ravens 28-27)

— Raiders (+4, -110, beat Seahawks 40-34 in OT)

— Panthers (Pick, -105, beat Broncos 23-10)

— Jets (-7½, -110, beat Bears 31-10)

— Browns (+3, +100, beat Buccaneers 23-17 in OT)

— Eagles (-6½, -110, beat Packers 40-33)

— Chiefs (-15½, -110, beat Rams 26-10)

— Bengals (-1, -110, beat Titans 20-16)

— Cardinals (+2½, +100, lost to Chargers 25-24)

— Broncos-Panthers Under 36 (-110, 23-10)

Jacksonville scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 14 seconds left to beat Baltimore.

The Raiders tied Seattle on Derek Carr’s 5-yard TD pass to Foster Moreau with 1:54 left, then won in OT on Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard TD run.

Cleveland tied Tampa Bay on David Njoku’s one-handed 12-yard TD catch on fourth-and-10 with 32 seconds left. The Browns won in OT on Nick Chubb’s 3-yard run with 19 seconds left.

Arizona covered when the Chargers opted to go for two after scoring a TD with 15 seconds left. Los Angeles converted to win the game, but the Cardinals would’ve covered either way.

Kansas City covered on Harrison Butker’s 22-yard field goal with 1:44 left.

Philadelphia held on for the cover when Green Bay settled for a 33-yard field goal with 1:08 left for the final margin.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

