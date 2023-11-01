69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Bettor turns $200 into $103K with help of Raiders linebacker, Lions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 11:55 am
 
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) du ...
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovers a fumble by Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh R ...
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovers a fumble by Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada turned $200 into $102,801.90 after hitting a 12-leg NFL props parlay.

Nine of the legs were defensive players to go over their total tackles and assists. Two were alternate point spreads, and one was on a receiver to go over his alternate receiving yards.

The bettor hit the first 10 legs of the parlay, a 514-1 long shot, on Sunday, and closed it out on Monday night with the help of the Lions and Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.

The final two legs of the parlay were Detroit -2½ (-274) and Spillane to go over 7½ total tackles and assists (-117). The Lions beat the Raiders 26-14, and Spillane finished with eight total tackles (4-4).

Here are the first 10 legs of the parlay:

— K.J. Osborn over 25 receiving yards (-330).

— Bobby Wagner over 8½ total tackles and assists (-119).

— Zaire Franklin over 10½ total tackles and assists (-108).

— Rudy Ford over 5½ total tackles and assists (-129).

— Josh Metellus over 4½ total tackles and assists (-160).

— Jimmie Ward over 4½ total tackles and assists (-166).

— Camryn Bynum over 6½ total tackles and assists (-137).

— Chargers -2½ (-374).

— Kenneth Murray over 6½ total tackles and assists (-127).

— Kenny Moore over 5½ total tackles and assists (-142).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
2
Gordon: Is it time for Raiders to bench Jimmy Garoppolo?
Gordon: Is it time for Raiders to bench Jimmy Garoppolo?
3
Josh McDaniels says Raiders mulling changes on offense
Josh McDaniels says Raiders mulling changes on offense
4
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
5
Who’s next? Possible candidates to be Raiders permanent coach
Who’s next? Possible candidates to be Raiders permanent coach
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders get back 2 starting cornerbacks for game against Lions
Raiders get back 2 starting cornerbacks for game against Lions
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5
Raiders announce inactives for Monday night against Packers
Raiders announce inactives for Monday night against Packers
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 8
Raiders without 2 starting CBs, QB for game against Bears
Raiders without 2 starting CBs, QB for game against Bears