Bettor turns $200 into $103K with help of Raiders linebacker, Lions

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada turned $200 into $102,801.90 after hitting a 12-leg NFL props parlay. The final two legs cashed on Monday night.

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) recovers a fumble by Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Nine of the legs were defensive players to go over their total tackles and assists. Two were alternate point spreads, and one was on a receiver to go over his alternate receiving yards.

The bettor hit the first 10 legs of the parlay, a 514-1 long shot, on Sunday, and closed it out on Monday night with the help of the Lions and Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.

The final two legs of the parlay were Detroit -2½ (-274) and Spillane to go over 7½ total tackles and assists (-117). The Lions beat the Raiders 26-14, and Spillane finished with eight total tackles (4-4).

Here are the first 10 legs of the parlay:

— K.J. Osborn over 25 receiving yards (-330).

— Bobby Wagner over 8½ total tackles and assists (-119).

— Zaire Franklin over 10½ total tackles and assists (-108).

— Rudy Ford over 5½ total tackles and assists (-129).

— Josh Metellus over 4½ total tackles and assists (-160).

— Jimmie Ward over 4½ total tackles and assists (-166).

— Camryn Bynum over 6½ total tackles and assists (-137).

— Chargers -2½ (-374).

— Kenneth Murray over 6½ total tackles and assists (-127).

— Kenny Moore over 5½ total tackles and assists (-142).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.