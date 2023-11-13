Bettor wins $5.5M on Texans-Bengals same-game parlay
The Hard Rock sportsbook said a bettor hit a four-leg same-game parlay on the Houston-Cincinnati game that paid $5.5 million.
The Texans’ 30-27 upset win over the Bengals on Sunday was worth $5.5 million to a bettor in Florida.
The Hard Rock sportsbook posted on X that a bettor hit a $500,000 four-leg NFL same-game parlay on the Houston-Cincinnati game that paid $5.5 million.
The legs were the Texans to win, the game to go over 45½ points, Houston running back Devin Singletary to go over 51½ rushing yards and Singletary to score a touchdown.
Let's see those other winning slips today!
Who else cooked us? 🧑🍳 pic.twitter.com/PzriJ6ywWZ
Singletary rushed for 150 yards and a 6-yard touchdown that put the Texans up 20-7 with 7:08 left in the third quarter.
The over hit when Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored on a 1-yard run with 3:18 remaining to cut Cincinnati’s deficit to 27-24.
The Bengals threatened to take the lead after Joe Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd for a 64-yard pass that gave them a first-and-goal at the Houston 7 with 1:53 left. But Burrow was promptly sacked, and Cincinnati had to settle for Evan McPherson’s game-tying 31-yard field goal with 1:33 left.
Needing a Texans victory to collect the massive payout, Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud delivered the game-winning drive. He marched the Texans 55 yards in six plays to set up Matt Ammendola’s 38-yard field goal as time expired in Houston’s 30-27 win.
“Largest SGP win ever?” the book (@HardRockBet) posted. “… Who else cooked us?”
