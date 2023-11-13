51°F
Bettor wins $5.5M on Texans-Bengals same-game parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2023 - 11:44 pm
 
Houston Texans kicker Matt Ammendola (16) celebrates with punter Cameron Johnston (11) after ki ...
Houston Texans kicker Matt Ammendola (16) celebrates with punter Cameron Johnston (11) after kicking the winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

The Texans’ 30-27 upset win over the Bengals on Sunday was worth $5.5 million to a bettor in Florida.

The Hard Rock sportsbook posted on X that a bettor hit a $500,000 four-leg NFL same-game parlay on the Houston-Cincinnati game that paid $5.5 million.

The legs were the Texans to win, the game to go over 45½ points, Houston running back Devin Singletary to go over 51½ rushing yards and Singletary to score a touchdown.

Singletary rushed for 150 yards and a 6-yard touchdown that put the Texans up 20-7 with 7:08 left in the third quarter.

The over hit when Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored on a 1-yard run with 3:18 remaining to cut Cincinnati’s deficit to 27-24.

The Bengals threatened to take the lead after Joe Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd for a 64-yard pass that gave them a first-and-goal at the Houston 7 with 1:53 left. But Burrow was promptly sacked, and Cincinnati had to settle for Evan McPherson’s game-tying 31-yard field goal with 1:33 left.

Needing a Texans victory to collect the massive payout, Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud delivered the game-winning drive. He marched the Texans 55 yards in six plays to set up Matt Ammendola’s 38-yard field goal as time expired in Houston’s 30-27 win.

“Largest SGP win ever?” the book (@HardRockBet) posted. “… Who else cooked us?”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

