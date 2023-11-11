Bettors backing over on lowest total in college football history

The consensus total for the Iowa-Rutgers game on Saturday is 27½ — and as low as 27 at the Westgate SuperBook — and is believed to be the lowest in college football history.

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

The totals for Iowa games keep getting lower, and the Hawkeyes keep going under.

But that isn’t stopping bettors from taking the over Saturday.

“It definitely is,” Caesars Sportsbook lead college football trader Joey Feazel said.

Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said he looked through his database and couldn’t find another total in the 20s.

“I did find, though, 1,500 games over the last five years with a higher first-half prematch total than this game’s full game,” he said.

Iowa has gone under in its last four games and seven of nine this season. In the last three weeks, the Hawkeyes beat Northwestern 10-7 (total 32), lost to Minnesota 12-10 (total 30½) and beat Wisconsin 15-6 (total 33½).

Despite the string of unders in Iowa games, the majority of betting action is on the over in Saturday’s matchup.

At Caesars, where the total has dipped to 27½ from 28 earlier this week, 71 percent of the money and 61 percent of the bets are on the over.

