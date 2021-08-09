Caesars Sports bettor wagers Bucs will have perfect season

The bettor placed two wagers in New Jersey totaling $38,200 to win $1.3 million that the Bucs will go 17-0 ($10,000 at 50-1 and $28,200 at 30-1).

When quarterback Tom Brady was 30, he led the 2007 New England Patriots to the only perfect 16-0 regular season in NFL history.

Now 44, can Brady guide the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a perfect 17-0 record in the NFL’s first 17-game regular season?

A Caesars Sports bettor in New Jersey certainly believes so. Last week, the unidentified gambler placed two wagers totaling $38,200 to win $1.3 million that the Bucs will go 17-0.

The bettor placed a $10,000 bet at 50-1 and then made a $28,200 bet at 30-1. The odds have since dipped to 25-1.

“The same guy bet both,” Caesars Sports vice president of trading Nick Bogdanovich said. “He obviously thinks Brady has still got the young legs and the fountain of youth.

“The amount surprised me but the bet sure didn’t because people love betting those teams to go undefeated and taking a shot with the plus price.”

Tampa Bay has a regular-season win total of 11½ (o-135) and is the -200 favorite to win the NFC South. The Bucs are the +250 favorites to win the NFC and are the +450 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“Obviously they’re the Super Bowl champs and return every single starter. They’re off-the-charts good,” Bogdanovich said. “But to win 17 straight, every star in the universe has to align.”

