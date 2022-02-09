Caesars Sportsbook moves Super Bowl line again

Caesars Sportsbook has again shifted its point spread for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Caesars Sportsbook has moved its Super Bowl line again.

Caesars ticked back down to the Los Angeles Rams -4 late Tuesday after previously going to -4½ twice because of massive wagers.

The same sharp bettor made two $522,500 straight bets to win $475,000 on Rams -4, Caesars said previously.

The South Point was also at -4 on Wednesday afternoon at -105 odds. Treasure Island was at -4 but at -130. Every other Las Vegas sportsbook was at Rams -4½.

The total was 48½ everywhere.

Caesars also had the lowest money-line price on the Rams at -190. Circa Sports was offering the best price on the Cincinnati Bengals at +176.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it took sharp action on the Rams at -3½ and -4, and he is fine with welcoming action on the Bengals.

“Given the sharp action we took on the point spread on the Rams and what the normal money line would be for a 4½ — this is still a low money line for a 4½ — I’m very comfortable having just slightly the best price in town on the Bengals money line,” he said.

Usually, the money line for a 4½-point favorite would be -210 or higher, but almost every Las Vegas sportsbook is at Rams -200. And most books have the Bengals at +175 or lower when 4½-point underdogs are usually +180 or better.

Caesars reported Wednesday that 66 percent of spread bets at its sportsbook were on the Bengals, but 57 percent of the dollars wagered were on the Rams. On the total, 53 percent of tickets were on the over, but 66 percent of dollars were on the under.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.