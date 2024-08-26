Caesars Sportsbook on hook for $2.5M payout on Raiders bet

Less than two weeks before the regular season starts, the wager is the single largest liability — and only seven-figure payout — of any NFL futures bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Just win the Super Bowl, baby.

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada has wagered $31,000 on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl at 80-1 odds.

The bet, which was placed in June, will pay $2.48 million if the Raiders win the franchise’s fourth Lombardi Trophy.

Less than two weeks before the regular season starts, the wager is the single largest liability — and only seven-figure payout — of any NFL futures bet at the book across the country.

“Throughout the year, the Raiders faithful has been backing the Raiders in every aspect they can,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. “If they have a very successful season, it will be very good for the customers. But at this point, we’re comfortable in the position we’re at.”

On Aug. 12, a Caesars bettor in Nevada wagered $13,000 to win $7,878.80 on the Raiders to go over their season win total of 6½ at -165. That price has actually dropped over the past two weeks, to over -135.

Caesars has lowered the Raiders to 60-1 to win the Super Bowl. The Raiders are 100-1 at the Westgate SuperBook.

