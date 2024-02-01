Caesars Sportsbook posts Super Bowl 58 prop bets — FULL LIST
Betting on the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers to cover the point spread is only one of the many ways to wager on Super Bowl 58 at Caesars Sportsbook.
Caesars posted its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday. Here’s the entire list:
Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl 58 Prop Betting Menu by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd
