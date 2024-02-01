55°F
Betting

Caesars Sportsbook posts Super Bowl 58 prop bets — FULL LIST

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 12:23 pm
 
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs during the NFC Championship NFL football ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Betting on the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers to cover the point spread is only one of the many ways to wager on Super Bowl 58 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars posted its massive menu of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday. Here’s the entire list:

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl 58 Prop Betting Menu by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

