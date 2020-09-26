COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING BLOG: Florida covers 1st half late

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

The subpar college football slates are over.

The Southeastern Conference joins the fray Saturday, and the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 jump into league play.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:44 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Appalachian State -15½, total 24½

Pittsburgh -1, total 27

10:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Pittsburgh 20, Louisville 17. First-half winners: Pittsburgh -1, over 27.

10:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Appalachian State 17, Campbell 13. First-half winners: Campbell +19½, under 30½.

10:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -6½, total 30.

10:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida 28, Mississippi 14. First-half winners: Florida -7½ (+100), over 30½. The Gators scored with five seconds left in the second quarter to cover the first-half line.

10:33 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Auburn -2, total 23

Louisiana -6½ (-120), total 24

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Auburn 8, Kentucky 7. First-half winners: Kentucky +3½, under 23½.

10:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Louisiana (Lafayette) 7, Georgia Southern 7. First-half winners: Georgia Southern +7, under 25½.

10:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma -11, total 28.

10:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Oklahoma 21, Kansas State 7. First-half winners: Kansas State +16½, under 32½.

10:27 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Iowa State (-4, 43, -200) at TCU (+175), 10:30 a.m.

9:57 a.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Florida International (+290) at Liberty (-9, 60½, -350), 10 a.m.

9:51 a.m.: Oklahoma is having no problems so far with Kansas State. The Sooners lead 14-0 with 14:50 left in the second quarter and are now 31½-point favorites on the live line (no money line available).

9:44 a.m.: The Georgia Tech-Syracuse game is underway after a delay for additional coronavirus testing.

9:29 a.m.: Two top-five teams are out to early leads. No. 3 Oklahoma is up 7-0 on Kansas State, and No. 5 Florida has a 7-0 lead at Mississippi.

9:25 a.m.: Auburn strikes back on a 1-yard from D.J. Williams, and the Tigers add a 2-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead on Kentucky with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Auburn is now -250 on the live line (Kentucky +200), spread -6½, total 54½.

9:17 a.m.: Kavosiey Smoke scores on a 35-yard run, and Kentucky takes a 7-0 lead on Auburn with 6:44 left in the first quarter. Auburn is a -140 favorite on the live line (Kentucky +110), spread -2½, total 48½.

9:05 a.m.: And we’re underway.

8:55 a.m.: Here’s the first set of games that are about to kick off:

Kansas State (+1,600 ML) at No. 3 Oklahoma (-27½, 61, -6,000), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Florida (-14, 59½, -600) at Mississippi (+450), 9 a.m.

No. 23 Kentucky (+210) at No. 8 Auburn (-6½, 47, -250), 9 a.m.

No. 13 Central Florida (-28, 77½, -5,000) at East Carolina (+1,500), 9 a.m.

Georiga Southern (+375) at No. 19 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-11½, 49½, -450), 9 a.m.

No. 24 Louisville (+125) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (-3, 54, -145), 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech (-7, 52, -275) at Syracuse (+235), 9 a.m.

Campbell at Appalachian State (-33½, 54, no ML), 9 a.m.

8:40 a.m.: Good morning. Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

— Florida-Mississippi total 58 to 59½

— Kentucky-Auburn total 48½ to 47½

— Central Florida -27 to -28

— Georgia Southern-Louisiana (Lafayette) total 51 to 49½

— Louisville-Pittsburgh total 54½ to 53½

— Boston College -19 to -20½

— Troy-BYU total 60½ to 58½

