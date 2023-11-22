College football betting trends — Week 13: Edge for San Jose State-UNLV

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

San Jose State running back Quali Conley (7) in action during of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Friday

Iowa at Nebraska (-2, 26½): The road underdog in this series has covered the last three meetings and won the last two outright. The Hawkeyes have won in their last five trips to Lincoln, and the Cornhuskers have lost and failed to cover their last three. Iowa is on under runs of 6-0 and 10-2. Edge: Under and Iowa.

Missouri (-7½, 54½) at Arkansas: The Tigers are on runs of 4-1 and 7-2 against the spread, while the Razorbacks have failed to cover their last six at home. Edge: Missouri.

Penn State (-21, 43) vs. Michigan State (at Detroit): The Nittany Lions are 8-3 ATS this season and are on a 14-3-1 ATS run overall. The Spartans are 3-5-1 ATS since coach Mel Tucker departed, but they have won and covered two of their last three. Edge: Penn State.

Oregon State at Oregon (-14, 62): The home team has covered the last three in this rivalry, and the Ducks are 8-2-1 ATS this season. The Beavers are on a 7-2 ATS run as underdogs, but this is their first time getting points this season. Edge: Slight to Oregon.

Saturday

San Jose State at UNLV (-3, 58½): The Spartans have won and covered the last three meetings in this series. San Jose State is on a 7-2 ATS run, but the Rebels are the nation’s best ATS team at 10-1 this season. Edge: Slight to San Jose State.

Ohio State at Michigan (-3½, 46½): The Wolverines have thrashed the Buckeyes the past two seasons after losing eight in a row straight-up in the series. The last nine meetings between the teams have gone over, but Ohio State is on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Michigan and slight to over.

Georgia (-24, 60) at Georgia Tech: The Bulldogs have covered 12 in a row on the road in this series, winning the past 11 SU, though the Yellow Jackets are on an 8-2 ATS run as underdogs overall. Both teams are on over runs (Georgia 6-2, Georgia Tech 9-2). Edge: Georgia and over.

Florida State (-6½, 50) at Florida: The Gators are on a 4-8 ATS skid at home. Their last seven games have gone over. Edge: Over and slight to Florida State.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee (-27½, 56½): The Volunteers had covered four straight at home before getting steamrolled by Georgia last week. The Commodores are on a 1-11 ATS skid. Edge: Tennessee.

Arizona (-10½, 50) at Arizona State: The Wildcats are 9-2 ATS this season, while the Sun Devils have dropped two of three ATS. Edge: Arizona.

Notre Dame (-26, 51½) at Stanford: The Cardinal upset the Irish last season in South Bend, but Notre Dame won and covered the three meetings before that. The Irish are on an 8-3-1 ATS run, while Stanford is on a 4-6 ATS skid. Edge: Notre Dame.

Alabama (-15, 49) at Auburn: The Tigers are 1-0-1 ATS in the past two Iron Bowls, but they haven’t won the rivalry game outright since 2019. The Crimson Tide have failed to cover the last three and four of the last five at Auburn. Alabama is on a 4-0 over run. Edge: Slight to Auburn and over.

Brigham Young at Oklahoma State (-17, 56½): The Cougars are on a 2-4 ATS skid, while the Cowboys have won and covered five of six. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Texas A&M at Louisiana State (-11, 66½): The Tigers are unbeaten SU and ATS at home in this series since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference. A&M is on a 1-6 ATS skid on the road. LSU is on a 17-2 over run. Edge: LSU and over.