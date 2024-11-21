College football betting trends — Week 13: Edge for UNLV-San Jose State
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Friday
UNLV (-7½, 61) at San Jose State: The Spartans have won and covered the past four meetings in this series. Both teams are on 1-5 skids against the spread this season, a downturn for the Rebels after starting 14-4 ATS under coach Barry Odom said. Edge: San Jose State.
SMU (-9½, 57½) at Virginia: The Mustangs are on a 5-2 ATS run, though they’ve failed to cover two of three. The Cavaliers are on a 15-6-1 ATS run, including 6-1 in their past seven, and are on an 11-2 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Virginia.
Wake Forest at Miami (Fla.) (-25, 65): The road team is 9-0-1 ATS in Demon Deacons games this season. The Hurricanes are on a 2-4 ATS skid and are 7-2-1 to the over this season. Edge: Over and Wake Forest.
Colorado (-2½, 60) at Kansas: Both teams are on ATS runs (Buffaloes 8-0, Jayhawks 4-0), and both teams are on over runs (Buffaloes 5-1-1, Jayhawks 5-2). Edge: Slight to Colorado and over.
Indiana at Ohio State (-13, 52): The Hoosiers covered against the Buckeyes last season and are 8-2 ATS this season, though Ohio State is on an 8-3 ATS run at home. Edge: Slight to Indiana.
UTEP at Tennessee (-42, 52½): The Miners are on a 3-1 ATS run, but the Volunteers are on an 11-0 ATS run against non-SEC opponents at the FBS level. Edge: Tennessee.
Iowa State (-7½, 42) at Utah: The Cyclones are on a 1-3 ATS skid but covered five straight before that. Iowa State is also 3-1 ATS on the road this season. The Utes are on a 2-7 ATS skid and a 7-3 under run. Edge: Iowa State and slight to under.
BYU at Arizona State (-3, 48½): The Cougars lost for the first time straight-up last week, but they are on a 1-3 ATS skid. BYU is 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season. The Sun Devils are 8-2 ATS this season, including 5-0 at home. The Cougars are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Arizona State and over.
Boise State (-23, 57½) at Wyoming: The Broncos have won seven straight in this series, but the Cowboys are 5-2 ATS in those games. Boise State is on a 5-1-1 ATS run overall. The Broncos are 7-3 to the over this season. Edge: Slight to Boise State and over.
Washington State (-12½, 56½) at Oregon State: Pac-12 title game? The Beavers are on an 0-6 ATS skid and 3-13 dating to last season. Edge: Washington State.
Army vs. Notre Dame (-14½, 44½) (at New York): Game is being played at Yankee Stadium. The Black Knights are 7-2 ATS this season, but the Fighting Irish are on an extended 17-5-1 ATS run, 6-0 away from South Bend. Edge: Slight to Notre Dame.