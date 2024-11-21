College football betting trends — Week 13: Edge for UNLV-San Jose State

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

San Jose State wide receiver Justin Lockhart (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Friday

UNLV (-7½, 61) at San Jose State: The Spartans have won and covered the past four meetings in this series. Both teams are on 1-5 skids against the spread this season, a downturn for the Rebels after starting 14-4 ATS under coach Barry Odom said. Edge: San Jose State.

SMU (-9½, 57½) at Virginia: The Mustangs are on a 5-2 ATS run, though they’ve failed to cover two of three. The Cavaliers are on a 15-6-1 ATS run, including 6-1 in their past seven, and are on an 11-2 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Virginia.

Wake Forest at Miami (Fla.) (-25, 65): The road team is 9-0-1 ATS in Demon Deacons games this season. The Hurricanes are on a 2-4 ATS skid and are 7-2-1 to the over this season. Edge: Over and Wake Forest.

Colorado (-2½, 60) at Kansas: Both teams are on ATS runs (Buffaloes 8-0, Jayhawks 4-0), and both teams are on over runs (Buffaloes 5-1-1, Jayhawks 5-2). Edge: Slight to Colorado and over.

Indiana at Ohio State (-13, 52): The Hoosiers covered against the Buckeyes last season and are 8-2 ATS this season, though Ohio State is on an 8-3 ATS run at home. Edge: Slight to Indiana.

UTEP at Tennessee (-42, 52½): The Miners are on a 3-1 ATS run, but the Volunteers are on an 11-0 ATS run against non-SEC opponents at the FBS level. Edge: Tennessee.

Iowa State (-7½, 42) at Utah: The Cyclones are on a 1-3 ATS skid but covered five straight before that. Iowa State is also 3-1 ATS on the road this season. The Utes are on a 2-7 ATS skid and a 7-3 under run. Edge: Iowa State and slight to under.

BYU at Arizona State (-3, 48½): The Cougars lost for the first time straight-up last week, but they are on a 1-3 ATS skid. BYU is 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season. The Sun Devils are 8-2 ATS this season, including 5-0 at home. The Cougars are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Arizona State and over.

Boise State (-23, 57½) at Wyoming: The Broncos have won seven straight in this series, but the Cowboys are 5-2 ATS in those games. Boise State is on a 5-1-1 ATS run overall. The Broncos are 7-3 to the over this season. Edge: Slight to Boise State and over.

Washington State (-12½, 56½) at Oregon State: Pac-12 title game? The Beavers are on an 0-6 ATS skid and 3-13 dating to last season. Edge: Washington State.

Army vs. Notre Dame (-14½, 44½) (at New York): Game is being played at Yankee Stadium. The Black Knights are 7-2 ATS this season, but the Fighting Irish are on an extended 17-5-1 ATS run, 6-0 away from South Bend. Edge: Slight to Notre Dame.