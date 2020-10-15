College football betting trends — Week 6

Georgia is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine conference road games. Alabama is 2-3 ATS in its last five conference home games.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) dives past Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) to score a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia at Alabama (-4½): Georgia had covered five straight as an underdog before losing last season’s Southeastern Conference title game against Louisiana State. The Bulldogs are 7-2 ATS in their last nine conference road games. Alabama is 2-3 ATS in its last five conference home games. Edge: Georgia.

Boston College at Virginia Tech (-12): Boston College is 3-0 as an underdog for coach Jeff Hafley, and the Eagles are 17-5-1 in the role since 2017. Boston College has won the last two and covered the past three games in the series. Virginia Tech has covered four straight home games, but had dropped eight of its previous 10 games against the spread at home. Edge: Boston College.

Pittsburgh at Miami (-13½): The Panthers were 4-1 ATS on the road last season, but failed in their first road game this season. Miami has won and covered the past two and four of the last five games in the series. The Hurricanes had won and covered their first three games before running into Clemson. Edge: Miami.

Auburn (-3) at South Carolina: South Carolina is 7-4-1 ATS in its last 12 conference home games. The Gamecocks are 13-7 as underdogs since 2017. Edge: South Carolina.

North Carolina (-13½) at Florida State: North Carolina is 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS in its last six games. The Seminoles broke a six-game spread skid at Notre Dame, but are 14-26-2 ATS since 2017. Edge: North Carolina.

Kansas at West Virginia (-22½): Kansas has dropped its first three games this season and has lost five in a row straight up and ATS. The road team has covered the last six games in the series, but Les Miles’ teams at Louisiana State and Kansas are on a 7-17 spread skid since late 2015. West Virginia is 1-4 ATS in its last five conference home games. Edge: West Virginia.

Clemson (-27) at Georgia Tech: Clemson is 10-2-1 ATS in its last 13 conference road games. The Tigers have won the last five meetings and are 4-0-1 ATS in those games. Georgia Tech is 2-7 ATS at home since last season. Edge: Clemson.

Kentucky at Tennessee (-6): The Volunteers have covered seven of the last eight meetings. Tennessee saw its eight-game straight up win streak snapped at Georgia, but is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games. Kentucky was 8-4 ATS as an underdog the past two seasons, but fell short against Auburn in its opener. Edge: Tennessee.

Texas A&M (-6) at Mississippi State: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is 15-9 in his last 24 games as an underdog dating to his time at Washington State. The Bulldogs had won three straight in the series before a 49-30 loss at Texas A&M last season. Edge: Mississippi State.

Cincinnati (-3½) at Tulsa: Tulsa is on a 6-2 spread uptick and is 5-1 in its last six games as an underdog. The Golden Hurricane covered last season at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are 3-6 in their last nine games as favorites. Edge: Tulsa.

Louisville at Notre Dame (-16½): Louisville has not covered its last three games. Coach Scott Satterfield is 4-5-1 as an underdog with the Cardinals, though he did cover the opener last season against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games and 7-4 ATS in their past 11 games as home favorites. Edge: Notre Dame.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.