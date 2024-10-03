College football betting trends — Week 6: Edge for Syracuse-UNLV
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Friday
Syracuse at UNLV (-6½, 58½): The Rebels are 4-0 against the spread this season and are now 14-4 ATS under coach Barry Odom. The Orange are 1-3 ATS this season and are on a 3-0 under run. Edge: UNLV.
Michigan State at Oregon (-23, 52½): Coach Jonathan Smith covered against Oregon three of his last five years at Oregon State before taking over at Michigan State, and his teams are on a 19-11 run as underdogs. But the Ducks are on a 10-5 ATS run at home. Both teams are on under runs (Michigan State 7-1, Oregon 5-2). Edge: Under.
Saturday
Auburn at Georgia (-24½, 52): The Bulldogs are on a 6-1 ATS run in this series but are on a 6-11-1 ATS skid overall. Edge: Slight to Georgia.
Clemson (-14½, 47½) at Florida State: The Tigers have won and covered big in three straight games since losing to Georgia in their opener. The Seminoles are on a 1-5 ATS skid and a 7-3 under run. Edge: Clemson and slight to under.
Alabama (-22½, 55½) at Vanderbilt: The Crimson Tide are on a 12-6 ATS surge, including 6-4 laying double digits. The Commodores are on a 13-3 over run, including 4-0 this season. Edge: Over and Alabama.
Indiana (-13½, 42) at Northwestern: The Hoosiers are on a 4-0 ATS run and a 4-0 over run. The Wildcats covered seven in a row to end last season, but they’re on an 0-3 ATS skid this season. Edge: Indiana and slight to over.
Utah State at Boise State (-27, 66½): The Broncos have won and covered seven straight in this series, and they’re on a 6-0-1 ATS run at home against FBS opponents. Utah State is on a 3-13 ATS skid on the road. Boise State is on a 7-0 over run. Edge: Boise State and over.
Missouri at Texas A&M (-1½, 49): The Tigers are on a 10-4 ATS run as underdogs and a 6-0 ATS run away from home. The Aggies are 1-4 ATS this season. Edge: Missouri.
USC (-8, 51½) at Minnesota: The Trojans are on a 1-5 ATS skid on the road and a 4-8 ATS skid as favorites, though the Golden Gophers are on a 2-5 ATS skid as underdogs. USC is on a 13-8 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Minnesota.
Michigan at Washington (-2½, 41½): It’s a national title game rematch, but these teams aren’t near the quality of last year. Washington is 5-0 to the under with new coach Jedd Fisch. Edge: Under.
Iowa at Ohio State (-20, 45): The Hawkeyes are on an 8-2 ATS run on the road and are 4-0 to the over this season after going on a 21-6 under run. Likewise, the Buckeyes are 3-1 to the over this season after going 10-3 to the under last season. Edge: Slight to Iowa and over.