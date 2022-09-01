109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Betting

College football forecast: Take the points with Utah State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2022 - 3:19 pm
 
Utah State Aggies running back Cooper Jones (31) avoids the tackle from Connecticut Huskies def ...
Utah State Aggies running back Cooper Jones (31) avoids the tackle from Connecticut Huskies defensive back Kaleb Anthony (5) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, August, 27, 2022 in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Conventional wisdom says this will be a disaster considering my credentials as a college football handicapper are sorely lacking.

Math was never a strength of mine. A handful of years ago, the line moved after I bet against Wisconsin, and I actually thought that wager had something to do with it.

What a donkey.

Publishing my picks could end up being more awkward than making eye contact with a panhandler on the freeway exit during a red light.

And yet, here we are, harboring dreams of a decent showing. Sort of like Utah State, which is a 42-point underdog at the Westgate Superbook against Alabama on Saturday.

The Aggies are hoping to keep the score respectable against the nation’s top-ranked team after failing to cover as 24½-point home favorites in their opener against Connecticut.

But let’s be honest. Utah State wasn’t all that interested in last week’s game and spent the entire offseason focused on this matchup against the host Crimson Tide.

In addition, it’s worth backing Aggies coach Blake Anderson, whose teams have covered in nine of his past 11 games as a underdog dating to his time at Arkansas State.

Alabama isn’t known to run up the score on nonconference opponents and, more significantly, will be looking ahead to next week’s game at Texas. According to @Bet_Labs, favorites of 30 or more points playing their opener have gone 35-49 ATS in the past five seasons.

That’s enough to convince a square like me. Take the Aggies and the points.

Here are four more plays for Saturday:

Notre Dame-Ohio State O59: The Buckeyes have the nation’s top offense and will be tough for Notre Dame to contain. But this is more about Ohio State’s porous defense, which allowed 87 points in its final two games last season. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles must fix a unit that was vulnerable to strong rushing attacks and couldn’t get off the field on third down. The Irish should have enough on offense with tight Michael Mayer and a talented line to keep pace.

Rutgers-Boston College U48: This just feels like a 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-rubber-pellets kind of matchup that should be shown on TV in black and white. Nine of Boston College’s 12 games stayed under the total in 2021. The only reason for pause is the Eagles offense should improve with the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

North Texas +11 over Southern Methodist: The Mean Green have been a covering machine lately, winning six straight against the spread in the regular season. There’s probably a bit of recency bias at work with this pick after last week’s victory. North Texas failed to cover in six of its past seven meetings with SMU.

Cincinnati-Arkansas U52: The Bearcats lost several key players to the NFL but return an experienced defensive line and secondary. That should be enough to slow the Razorbacks’ ground game, which was tops among Power Five teams last season. If Cincinnati goes with Ben Bryant at quarterback, don’t expect much in the way of offense.

Last week: 0-0

Season: 0-0

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
2
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
3
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
4
17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say
17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say
5
Senator’s husband, a landlord, got pandemic rental aid
Senator’s husband, a landlord, got pandemic rental aid
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNR football coach Jay Norvell works the sidelines against New Mexico State in the second half ...
College football betting trends — Week 1
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

In this photo provided by the New York Racing Association, Epicenter, with jockey Joel Rosario ...
Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for Travers Stakes
By / RJ

Horse racing handicapper Michael “The Wizard’’ Kipness analyzes the eight-horse field for Saturday’s Travers Stakes, designating each horse as a contender or pretender.