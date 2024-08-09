97°F
Donald Trump no longer betting favorite to win election

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Romulus, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024 and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2024 - 9:44 am
 
Updated August 9, 2024 - 10:00 am

Former President Donald Trump is no longer the betting favorite to win the election.

Vice President Kamala Harris has become the favorite to win the presidency for the first time since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race July 21 and endorsed her.

Harris has a 50.5 percent chance to win the election, which equates to the -102 favorite, according to electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com.

Trump’s chances dipped to 47.1 percent, or +112, at the site where his chances were as high as 67.9 percent following a failed assassination attempt July 13.

Harris is the even-money favorite and Trump the +108 underdog at London-based Betfair Exchange.

“Kamala Harris maintained her new status as favorite to be the next U.S. president for the second day running, but the odds difference between her and Donald Trump remains miniscule and liable to change at any moment,” Betfair Exchange political betting expert Paul Krishnamurty (@paulmotty) posted Friday. “Indeed, while the momentum she has gained since Joe Biden’s withdrawal is unmistakable, it should not be read as a reliable indicator just yet.

“That’s principally because, so far, media exposure and conversation has favored her because the Democratic nomination has been the big story. It probably will remain so for the rest of August. Perhaps up to the first TV debate on Sept. 10.

“Performing well under the spotlight, with confidence and without controversy, has been a massive boost for Harris, a candidate who was clearly, widely underestimated.”

Harris also is the new favorite at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that is not regulated in the U.S.

“I have good news and bad news Trump fans,” BetOnline sportsbook brand manager Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) posted on X. “Bad news first: Kamala is now the -110 favorite. Good news: You can now bet Trump at +100 (even) for up to $10,000.”

Mason said the book took a $10,076 bet on Harris at -105 and $953 at -110 before taking a $10,000 wager on Trump at +100.

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100. At the current odds at BetOnline, a bettor would have to wager $110 to win $100 on Harris to be elected. A positive number represents how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager, meaning a bettor would win $100 on a $100 bet on Trump to win the election.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Mason replied to tweets that “The left is fixing this election,” and “They won’t let Trump win” by posting “Then bet $11,000 to win $10,000 on the rigged side.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

