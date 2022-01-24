DraftKings sportsbook has odds on Raiders’ next coach

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is the top choice. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia is the +250 second choice.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh met his wife in Las Vegas and began his coaching career as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach.

Harbaugh is the +125 favorite at DraftKings sportsbook to be the next Raiders coach.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia is the +250 second choice, followed by New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson at 6-1 each.

“Rich Bisaccia was the favorite and taking some money, then all of a sudden Harbaugh got in the picture,” DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello said. “Harbaugh said if they offered him the job, he would take it. We took some Harbaugh money now.

“It’s early yet, but if Jim Harbaugh wants to come here, that would probably be the guy. Bisaccia did a great job at the end of the year getting them to the playoffs and staying focused. If it’s not going to be Harbaugh, it will probably be him.”

After a 14-year playing career in the NFL, Harbaugh coached QBs for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2002 to 2003. After head coaching stints at the University of San Diego and Stanford, Harbaugh became the San Francisco 49ers coach in 2011 and guided them to three consecutive NFC title games and a Super Bowl.

Bisaccia took over the Raiders after the abrupt resignation of coach Jon Gruden in October and guided the team to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth.

He kept the team on track despite several off-field distractions, including the car crash involving ex-Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs that claimed the life of Las Vegas resident Tina Tintor and her dog.

“I have to think Bisaccia has got to be given serious consideration,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “He inherited a team that wasn’t playing well. And with all the off-field distractions they had, to win the last four games and be in playoff mode the entire time, I think he did a phenomenal job. The players all love him.”

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the +650 fifth choice and Kansas City Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy the +750 sixth pick.

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles are each 10-1.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are each 12-1. Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is 14-1.

DraftKings has offices in Las Vegas but doesn’t operate a sportsbook in Nevada.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.