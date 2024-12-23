Heavy ‘Monday Night Football’ favorites need win to clinch playoff spot

The Packers are big favorites over the Saints at Lambeau Field on “Monday Night Football” in the kind of game that normally isn’t appealing to the betting public.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Seattle. The Packers won 30-13. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The Packers simply need to win on “Monday Night Football” and they are in the playoffs.

Green Bay is a 14-point favorite over the Saints at Lambeau Field, and the consensus total is 42½, with the number 42 at Station Sports and South Point sportsbooks.

“It’s a big number, and usually people hate to lay a big number in the NFL,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “But you look at the Saints, a team that’s really banged up, against a Packers team that is playing very, very well in arguably one of the toughest stadiums to play in all the league in Lambeau.

“There’s no question we’re going to be Saints fans.”

Favorites are 10-5 against the spread in NFL Week 16.

“Bad teams just aren’t playing good,” Esposito said. “There’s a huge gap between the haves and have-nots.”

Green Bay (10-4, 8-6 ATS) has won eight of its past 10 games, with its only two losses in that span to the Lions. The Packers are on a 3-0-1 spread streak.

New Orleans (5-9, 6-8 ATS) is on a 3-2 cover run after an 0-5 spread slide. The Saints, who lost 20-19 last week to the Commanders, will be without quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara.

Spencer Rattler will replace Carr. He came off the bench against Washington and led New Orleans to four straight scoring drives.

The Saints are on a 3-0 under run.

The Packers, who whipped the Seahawks 30-13 last week, have gone under in four of their past six games.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.