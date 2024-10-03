Here are betting odds on Raiders star Davante Adams’ next team

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams told the team this week he wants to be traded, and DraftKings sportsbook posted odds on his next club.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs for open field past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Junior Colson (25) during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Almost three years after Davante Adams caught his final pass from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, oddsmakers expect the former Packers teammates to be reunited on the New York Jets.

After news broke Tuesday that Adams, the Raiders’ star wide receiver, wants to be traded, DraftKings posted odds on which team he will take his first snap with after the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

The sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, made the Jets the -110 favorites.

The Saints are the +275 second choice for Adams, who would be reunited in New Orleans with Derek Carr, his former Fresno State and Raiders quarterback.

The offensively challenged Pittsburgh Steelers, averaging 18.8 points per game, are the +450 third pick.

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys are each 8-1, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and Raiders at 12-1.

The San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are each 16-1.

The Packers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions are each 25-1.

