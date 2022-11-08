Here are the betting odds on Nevada Senate, governor races

Betting on elections isn’t allowed at U.S. sportsbooks. But on Election Day, here’s a quick glance at the betting odds at United Kingdom and offshore books.

In one of the closest U.S Senate races in the country, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, left, is a -225 favorite at BetOnline over incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (+160). (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt takes the stage during a campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. Laxalt’s opponent is Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto speaks to the crowd during a Horse Parade to rally voters ahead of November 8th in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Betting on elections isn’t allowed at U.S. sportsbooks. But on Election Day, here’s a quick glance at the betting odds at United Kingdom and offshore books on the Nevada Senate and governor races.

In one of the closest U.S. Senate races in the country, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt is a -225 favorite at BetOnline over incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (+160).

This means that bettors have to wager $225 to win $100 on Laxalt, who was as high as -350. Gamblers have to bet $100 to win $160 on Masto.

At London-based Betfair sportsbook, Republicans are -250 favorites to win the Nevada Senate race and Democrats are +175.

In the race for governor, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee, is a -300 favorite at BetOnline over Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak (+200). Lombardo was as high as -400.

The Republicans are massive -4,999 favorites at Betfair to take control of the House of Representatives. Bettors have to wager $4,999 to win $100.

