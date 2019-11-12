James Holzhauer returns to ‘Jeopardy!’ Tuesday; Emma Boettcher awaits

A victory by Holzhauer will send him to the two-day Tournament of Champions final against Emma Boettcher, who ended his 32-game win streak on the quiz show on June 3.

James Holzhauer is one “Jeopardy!” win away from a shot at redemption.

Holzhauer, the Las Vegas-based professional sports bettor, will return to the “Jeopardy!” stage Tuesday for the second semifinal match in the Tournament of Champions. A victory would send him to the two-day final against Emma Boettcher, the Chicago librarian that ended Holzhauer’s record-setting 32-game win streak on the quiz show on June 3.

Boettcher, 27, won the first semifinal match Monday with $29,601. She correctly answered Final Jeopardy for $10,401 to ensure a win over Kyle Jones, a music teacher from Aurora, Colorado who entered Final Jeopardy with $14,800 and won $4,401 on Final Jeopardy to finish with $19,201.

Holzhauer, 35, won his quarterfinal match Wednesday with $30,635, including his meager $326 Final Jeopardy wager. But there was no need for him to use the aggressive betting style that helped him earn $2.46 million during his win streak. Each episode’s totals are considered points in the tournament format and not cash the contestants get to keep.

Boettcher and the semifinal winners from Tuesday and Wednesday’s games will compete in the final on Thursday and Friday. Contestants will start from scratch in each finals match, with the aggregate score determining the champion.

The winner will earn $250,000, the runner-up $100,000 and third place $50,000.

“Jeopardy!” airs at 7 p.m. weekdays on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

