Kenny Mayne returns to Vegas in role for Caesars Sportsbook

Former UNLV quarterback and ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne has returned to his Las Vegas roots in a roundabout way as a content contributor and brand ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.

Kenny Mayne attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront at Tavern on The Green on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Last week, Caesars posted a video on Twitter (@CaesarsSports) welcoming Mayne that was shot at Caesars Palace.

“This is where they first took me on my recruiting visit to UNLV,” Mayne said. “So I signed up to chart plays for a few years. I really didn’t get in much.”

Mayne, who played for the Rebels from 1979 to 1981, then referenced a broken ankle he suffered on the final play of UNLV’s 32-9 loss at Oregon in 1980.

“I ruined my ankle at Oregon. That was fun,” he said sarcastically. “This whole thing’s getting kind of dark, and it’s supposed to be my introduction video.”

Mayne, 62, said he worked as an usher in 1980 for the Muhammad Ali-Larry Holmes fight at Caesars’ outdoor boxing ring.

“Now I’ve returned to Caesars,” he said. “It’s kind of like one of those stories you read about on the internet where a dog gets lost and he finds his way home, traveling thousands of miles by foot. Who doesn’t love dogs? Who doesn’t love home ‘dogs?”

Mayne, who recently ended his 27-year run at ESPN, will write, produce and deliver sports betting content that will be shared on Caesars’ social media. He’ll also make live event and commercial appearances.

“I don’t think anyone could have written a better job description for what I’ll be doing. In fact, I got to help write the job description,” he said. “Our intent is to do some fun things related to Caesars Sportsbook, the history of Caesars and the sports bettors who engage with Caesars.”

