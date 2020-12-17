Key number drives betting in Chargers-Raiders

Sharp bettors have hit either side of Thursday’s game between Los Angeles and Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium depending on the spread, which is 3 or 3½.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) leaps forward for extra yardage past Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins (23) in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said he has seen sharp bettors lay 3 points with the Raiders and take 3½ with the Chargers.

The consensus line was Raiders -3½ at Las Vegas sportsbooks Thursday afternoon after being -3 on Wednesday. The total is down to 51½ after opening as high as 55. The Westgate, William Hill and the Wynn are at 52.

“More public money on the Raiders,” Andrews said Thursday via text message.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said Wednesday that most of the money was on the Raiders, “but the sharps are very happy to take 3½ when it’s available.”

BetMGM reported 68.6 percent of the tickets and 59.3 percent of the money are on the Raiders, and 67.2 percent of the tickets and 66 percent of the money are on the over.

The Raiders (7-6) are fighting for their playoff lives after losing three of four, including Sunday’s 44-27 home loss to Indianapolis. The Raiders sit ninth in the conference with seven playoff berths available.

The Chargers (4-9) broke a two-game losing streak with a 20-17 win Sunday over Atlanta.

The Raiders beat the Chargers 31-26 on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles when tight end Donald Parham Jr. couldn’t hang on to the apparent game-winning touchdown on the final play.

