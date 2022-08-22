Las Vegas football contest menu: Circa faces $8M overlay

The clock is ticking on Circa sportsbook to meet its unprecedented $12 million in guaranteed prize money for its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

Football fans take in the action at the Circa Sportsbook as NFL games play across the 78-million-pixel screen at Circa in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

With football season fast approaching, the clock is ticking again on Circa Sports to meet its unprecedented $12 million in guaranteed prize money for its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

A year after the downtown sportsbook paid $1.9 million to cover an overlay — the amount of money the book must add to the prize pool in addition to the entry fees — it’s staring at another seven-figure payout.

Circa needs 6,000 entries each in its Circa Million IV and Circa Survivor contests to meet its $12 million guarantee, up from $10 million last year.

Less than three weeks before the NFL season opener, the book had 2,320 entries in Survivor ($3.68 million overlay) on Sunday afternoon and 1,643 in Million ($4.35 million overlay) for a combined $8.03 million overlay.

Last year, Circa drew 4,087 entries in Million and 4,080 in Survivor.

“Sign-ups are pacing ahead of last year,” Circa sportsbook operations manager Jeff Benson said. “The Million almost assuredly will be an overlay, and my guess is 4,300 (entries for a $1.7 million overlay).

“Survivor is well ahead of last year, and my guess is we get over the guarantee and hit a number around 7,000.”

The Westgate SuperBook has guaranteed $1.1 million in prize money for 11 in-season contests in its $1,000-entry SuperContest. It needs 1,100 entries to meet the guarantee and faced a $485,000 overlay Sunday with 615 entries. The SuperContest had 1,972 entries last season.

William Hill is facing a six-figure overlay for the second straight year in its $1,000-entry College Pick’em football contest. After the book paid $548,000 last year to cover an overlay, it lowered the guaranteed cash prizes from $1 million to $500,000.

But the book is still on the hook for $406,000, as there were 94 entries Sunday. Five hundred entries are needed to meet the guarantee.

Here is a rundown of the major handicapping contests offered in Las Vegas. Entry fees range from $5 to $5,000. Complete rules are available at the sportsbooks:

Circa Sports

■ Contest: Circa Million IV Pro Football Contest

■ Entry fee: $1,000; limit three per person.

■ Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week; $6 million guaranteed prize pool. The contest will pay out 100 percent of the entry fees. The top 100 places will be paid, with $1 million to the winner, $300,000 in quarterly prizes, $100,000 last-place booby prize and $50,000 for second-to-last place.

■ Properties: Circa, Golden Gate, D Las Vegas, Tuscany, The Pass.

■ Contest: Circa Survivor Pro Football Contest

■ Entry fee: $1,000; limit six per person.

■ Details: Select a different NFL team with no point spreads each week, one loss or tie means elimination; winner takes prize pool with $6 million guaranteed. Each NFL team can be selected only once by each entry during the contest. Up to 20 picks: NFL Weeks 1 through 18, plus Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. A $1 million undefeated bonus prize for entries that go 20-0 without selecting the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals during the contest.

■ Properties: Circa, Golden Gate, D Las Vegas, Tuscany, The Pass.

Golden Nugget

■ Contest: Ultimate Football Challenge

■ Entry fee: $1,000; limit three per person.

■ Details: Select seven college and/or NFL sides ATS during the 18-week NFL season. The contest will pay out 97 percent of the entry fees to the top 20 finishers, with 40 percent to first place, 20 percent to second and 10 percent to third.

South Point

■ Contest: Pro Football Kickoff Weekend Jackpot Parlay Card

■ Entry fee: $5; no limit on number of cards played.

■ Details: Select NFL games with no point spreads on Sunday and Monday in Week 1; contestant with the most correct selections wins the jackpot, with $25,000 guaranteed.

■ Properties: South Point, Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin, CasaBlanca Resort, Virgin River.

Station Casinos

■ Contest: Last Man Standing (Pro)

■ Entry fee: $25; limit four with fifth free.

■ Details: Select one NFL game ATS each week, one loss means elimination; winner takes prize pool with $150,000 minimum guaranteed.

■ Contest: Last Man Standing (College)

■ Entry fee: $25; limit four with fifth free.

■ Details: Select one college game ATS each week, one loss means elimination; winner takes prize pool with $100,000 minimum guaranteed.

■ Properties: All Station Casinos, Wildfire locations, Barley’s Casino, Wild Wild West and El Cortez.

Westgate SuperBook

■ Contest: SuperContest

■ Entry fee: $1,000; limit three per person.

■ Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week; $1.1 million guaranteed for 11 in-season contests; the remaining entry fees will go to the season-long prize pool, with the top 30 places paid. The contest will pay out 100 percent of the entry fees.

■ Contest: SuperContest Gold

■ Entry fee: $5,000; limit one per person.

■ Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week; winner take all.

■ Contest: SuperContest Reboot

■ Entry fee: $500; limit three per person.

■ Details: Select five NFL games ATS each week in Weeks 10 to 18. The contest will pay out 100 percent of the entry fees, with the top 10 places paid.

■ Contest: NFL Season Wins Challenge

■ Entry fee: $200; limit three per person.

■ Details: Select over or under regular-season win total for all 32 NFL teams. The top five places are paid, with first place winning 50 percent of pool.

William Hill

■ Contest: College Pick’em

■ Entry fee: $1,000; limit five per person.

■ Details: Select eight college games ATS each week off designated menu of eligible games for 10 weeks; $500,000 guaranteed prize pool and top 10 finishers are paid, with first place winning 50 percent of the pool.

■ Contest: Pro Pick’em

■ Entry fee: $25; limit 15 per person; purchase four and get one free entry.

■ Details: Select Sunday and Monday NFL games with no point spreads; $210,000 guaranteed prize pool; $10,000 weekly cash prize awarded to entry with the most winners; $20,000 grand prize for season. Also, there is a $1 million bonus prize for picking 215 or more winners in the 18-week season.

Properties: All William Hill and Caesars Sportsbooks in Nevada.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.