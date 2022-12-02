Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings
A winner is crowned after nine handicappers and Review-Journal sports betting reporter David Schoen offered picks on college football games this season.
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 40-25
Points: 40
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 2-3
Season: 39-26
Points: 39
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 36-26-3
Points: 37½
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 36-27-2
Points: 37
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 34-30-1
Points: 34½
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 34-31
Points: 34
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-30-2
Points: 34
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-31-3
Points: 32½
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 4-1
Season: 28-36-1
Points: 28½
Joe D’Amico
Sportsmemo.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-43-1
Points: 21½