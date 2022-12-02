56°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2022 - 5:05 pm
 
Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak looks to throw during the second half of an NCAA college foo ...
Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak looks to throw during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 40-25

Points: 40

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 2-3

Season: 39-26

Points: 39

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 36-26-3

Points: 37½

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 36-27-2

Points: 37

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 34-30-1

Points: 34½

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 34-31

Points: 34

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-30-2

Points: 34

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 3-2

Season: 31-31-3

Points: 32½

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 28-36-1

Points: 28½

Joe D’Amico

Sportsmemo.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-43-1

Points: 21½

