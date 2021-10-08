Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6
Ten handicappers offer five picks each on college football games throughout the season. Dana Lane leads after five weeks at 15-10. Three are tied at 14-11.
Jim Barnes
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-4
Season: 10-14-1
Rutgers +4
Kentucky -2½
Oklahoma -3
Georgia Southern +5½
Mississippi -5½
— — —
Ian Cameron
@bobano
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-13
East Carolina +10
Oregon State -3½
SMU-Navy O55½
UTSA +3½
Virginia Tech PK
— — —
Joe D’Amico
AASIWins.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-11
Michigan State -4
Wake Forest -6
Texas +3
Alabama -18
Notre Dame PK
— — —
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-10
Rutgers +4
Central Florida -10
Texas Tech +2
Georgia State -16
Oklahoma -3
— — —
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 12-13
Bowling Green -13½
Colorado State -3
Tennessee -10½
Navy +13½
LSU +2½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@EPSports22
Last week: 2-3
Season: 8-16-1
Boise State +5½
TCU -2
Michigan-Nebraska U49½
Virginia Tech PK
New Mexico-San Diego State U42½
— — —
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-11
Syracuse +6
West Virginia +3
Oklahoma -3
Alabama-Texas A&M U51
New Mexico +19½
— — —
Alex Smith
@axsmithsports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 10-15
Air Force -5
Colorado State -3
Utah-USC O52½
Auburn +15
Troy -5½
— — —
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 9-16
East Carolina +10
Air Force -5
Boise State +5½
Tennessee -10½
Texas State +3½
— — —
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 3-2
Season: 14-11
Air Force -5
Oregon State -3½
Texas Tech +2
UTSA-Western Kentucky O71½
Iowa -1½
Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.