Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 6

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 2:01 pm
 
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA coll ...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Jim Barnes

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-4

Season: 10-14-1

Rutgers +4

Kentucky -2½

Oklahoma -3

Georgia Southern +5½

Mississippi -5½

— — —

Ian Cameron

@bobano

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-13

East Carolina +10

Oregon State -3½

SMU-Navy O55½

UTSA +3½

Virginia Tech PK

— — —

Joe D’Amico

AASIWins.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-11

Michigan State -4

Wake Forest -6

Texas +3

Alabama -18

Notre Dame PK

— — —

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-10

Rutgers +4

Central Florida -10

Texas Tech +2

Georgia State -16

Oklahoma -3

— — —

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 12-13

Bowling Green -13½

Colorado State -3

Tennessee -10½

Navy +13½

LSU +2½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@EPSports22

Last week: 2-3

Season: 8-16-1

Boise State +5½

TCU -2

Michigan-Nebraska U49½

Virginia Tech PK

New Mexico-San Diego State U42½

— — —

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-11

Syracuse +6

West Virginia +3

Oklahoma -3

Alabama-Texas A&M U51

New Mexico +19½

— — —

Alex Smith

@axsmithsports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 10-15

Air Force -5

Colorado State -3

Utah-USC O52½

Auburn +15

Troy -5½

— — —

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 9-16

East Carolina +10

Air Force -5

Boise State +5½

Tennessee -10½

Texas State +3½

— — —

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 3-2

Season: 14-11

Air Force -5

Oregon State -3½

Texas Tech +2

UTSA-Western Kentucky O71½

Iowa -1½

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

