Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 7
Nine handicappers and the RJ’s David Schoen will offer five picks on college football games throughout the season — sides or totals.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-14-1
North Carolina State +3
Missouri +2½
Virginia Tech -1½
Miami (Fla.) +3
Texas Christian -6
Dana Lane
@DanaLaneSports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 15-14-1
Kent State-Eastern Michigan U40½
Syracuse-Florida State O55
Utah -10½
San Jose State-New Mexico O56½
Boise State-Colorado State U61
Joe D’Amico
@JoeDamicoWins
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-16
Maryland -13
Missouri +2½
Rutgers -4½
Oregon State -3½
Auburn +10½
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Last week: 1-4
Season: 14-16
Syracuse-Florida State O55
Indiana +33
Wake Forest-Virginia Tech U49
California-Utah U44
Iowa +9
Lee Sterling
ParamountSports.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 13-16-1
Florida State -18½
Cincinnati -5
Utah -10½
Oregon +3½
Wisconsin -9
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
Last week: 3-2
Season: 13-17
Illinois +13
Indiana +33
Pittsburgh +7½
Miami (Fla.) +3
Vanderbilt +32½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Last week: 2-3
Season: 13-17
Troy-Army U42½
North Carolina -3
Oregon State -3½
Brigham Young-Texas Christian U52
Oklahoma State +3
Scott Pritchard
Pritchardspicks.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-18
Kent State-Eastern Michigan U40½
Syracuse-Florida State U55
Indiana-Michigan U45½
Iowa State-Cincinnati U43
Arkansas-Alabama U46½
Pamela Maldonado
@pamelam35
Last week: 0-5
Season: 10-17-3
Maryland -13
Illinois-Maryland O51½
Wake Forest +1½
Army +6
UCLA +3½
Bruce Marshall
VegasInsider.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 11-19
Tennessee -3
Georgia Southern-James Madison U59½
UCLA-Oregon State U54½
Auburn-Louisiana State O60½
Southern California-Notre Dame O60½