Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2023 - 2:22 pm
 
Miami running back Donald Chaney Jr. (2) avoids a tackle attempt by Bethune Cookman defensive b ...
Miami running back Donald Chaney Jr. (2) avoids a tackle attempt by Bethune Cookman defensive back Darnell Deas (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-14-1

North Carolina State +3

Missouri +2½

Virginia Tech -1½

Miami (Fla.) +3

Texas Christian -6

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 15-14-1

Kent State-Eastern Michigan U40½

Syracuse-Florida State O55

Utah -10½

San Jose State-New Mexico O56½

Boise State-Colorado State U61

Joe D’Amico

@JoeDamicoWins

Last week: 2-3

Season: 14-16

Maryland -13

Missouri +2½

Rutgers -4½

Oregon State -3½

Auburn +10½

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Last week: 1-4

Season: 14-16

Syracuse-Florida State O55

Indiana +33

Wake Forest-Virginia Tech U49

California-Utah U44

Iowa +9

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 13-16-1

Florida State -18½

Cincinnati -5

Utah -10½

Oregon +3½

Wisconsin -9

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 3-2

Season: 13-17

Illinois +13

Indiana +33

Pittsburgh +7½

Miami (Fla.) +3

Vanderbilt +32½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 2-3

Season: 13-17

Troy-Army U42½

North Carolina -3

Oregon State -3½

Brigham Young-Texas Christian U52

Oklahoma State +3

Scott Pritchard

Pritchardspicks.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-18

Kent State-Eastern Michigan U40½

Syracuse-Florida State U55

Indiana-Michigan U45½

Iowa State-Cincinnati U43

Arkansas-Alabama U46½

Pamela Maldonado

@pamelam35

Last week: 0-5

Season: 10-17-3

Maryland -13

Illinois-Maryland O51½

Wake Forest +1½

Army +6

UCLA +3½

Bruce Marshall

VegasInsider.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 11-19

Tennessee -3

Georgia Southern-James Madison U59½

UCLA-Oregon State U54½

Auburn-Louisiana State O60½

Southern California-Notre Dame O60½

