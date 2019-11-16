Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 12
Handicapper Paul Stone went 4-1 ATS last week to run his contest-leading record to 31-24. Handicapper Dana Lane also went 4-1 last week and is second at 29-26.
Bernie Fratto
Fox Sports Radio
Last week: 1-4
Season: 25-28-2
Iowa -3
Wake Forest +34½
Mississippi +21½
Rutgers +52½
UNLV +7
———
Dana Lane
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-26
Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech U
Tulane-Temple U54
Massachusetts-Northwestern O56½
New Mexico-Boise State U58½
Wyoming-Utah St. O50
———
Bruce Marshall
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-29-2
UCLA +21
Wyoming +4½
Navy +7½
Texas +7
Texas Tech +3
———
Mitch Moss
VSiN
Last week: 3-2
Season: 23-30-2
Baylor +10
Texas +7
Indiana +14½
Oregon State +2½
Wyoming-Utah St. U50
———
Wes Reynolds
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-29
Indiana +14½
Auburn +2½
Michigan State +13½
Missouri +6½
Alabama-Mississippi St. U60½
———
Alex B. Smith
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-30-4
Duke -10
Minnesota +3
Central Michigan +2
USC -4½
Arizona-Oregon O67½
———
Lee Sterling
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-32
Texas State +7
Georgia -2½
Texas +7
Baylor +10
Michigan -13½
———
Kelly Stewart
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-26-4
Navy +7½
Syracuse +10
Missouri +6½
Stanford +10
Michigan State +13½
———
Paul Stone
Last week: 4-1
Season: 31-24
Louisville -4
Colorado State +10½
Coastal Carolina-Arkansas St. O60½
Texas +7
UNLV +7
———
Ken Thomson
Last week: 0-5
Season: 15-37-3
Texas Tech +3
Iowa State -7
Florida -6½
Mississippi +21½
Mississippi State +19
