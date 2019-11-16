67°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal College Football Challenge — Week 12

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2019 - 5:35 pm
 

Bernie Fratto

Fox Sports Radio

Last week: 1-4

Season: 25-28-2

Iowa -3

Wake Forest +34½

Mississippi +21½

Rutgers +52½

UNLV +7

———

Dana Lane

@DanaLaneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 29-26

Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech U

Tulane-Temple U54

Massachusetts-Northwestern O56½

New Mexico-Boise State U58½

Wyoming-Utah St. O50

———

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-29-2

UCLA +21

Wyoming +4½

Navy +7½

Texas +7

Texas Tech +3

———

Mitch Moss

VSiN

Last week: 3-2

Season: 23-30-2

Baylor +10

Texas +7

Indiana +14½

Oregon State +2½

Wyoming-Utah St. U50

———

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

Last week: 2-3

Season: 26-29

Indiana +14½

Auburn +2½

Michigan State +13½

Missouri +6½

Alabama-Mississippi St. U60½

———

Alex B. Smith

AxSmithSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-30-4

Duke -10

Minnesota +3

Central Michigan +2

USC -4½

Arizona-Oregon O67½

———

Lee Sterling

ParamountSports.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-32

Texas State +7

Georgia -2½

Texas +7

Baylor +10

Michigan -13½

———

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-26-4

Navy +7½

Syracuse +10

Missouri +6½

Stanford +10

Michigan State +13½

———

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Last week: 4-1

Season: 31-24

Louisville -4

Colorado State +10½

Coastal Carolina-Arkansas St. O60½

Texas +7

UNLV +7

———

Ken Thomson

SportsXRadio.com

Last week: 0-5

Season: 15-37-3

Texas Tech +3

Iowa State -7

Florida -6½

Mississippi +21½

Mississippi State +19

