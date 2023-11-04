Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9
The Westgate SuperBook’s Jay Kornegay leads the contest with a 24-14-2 record against the spread. Handicapper Kelly Stewart is in second at 22-17-1.
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-14-2
Chiefs -1½
Packers -3
Patriots -3½
Raiders -1½
Bengals -2
Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 4-1
Season: 22-17-1
Seahawks +6
Packers -3
Buccaneers +2½
Saints -8½
Bengals -2
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-18-1
Vikings +5
Rams +3
Bears +8½
Bills +2
Jets +3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-18-1
Dolphins +1½
Browns -8
Buccaneers +2½
Commanders +3½
Bengals -2
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 5-0
Season: 20-18-2
Vikings +5
Seahawks +6
Giants +1½
Bengals -2
Jets +3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-19-1
Vikings +5
Cardinals +8
Commanders +3½
Bears +8½
Jets +3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-20-2
Vikings +5
Cardinals +8
Rams +3
Buccaneers +2½
Giants +1½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-21-1
Dolphins +1½
Seahawks +6
Colts -2½
Eagles -3
Bengals -2
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 17-22-1
Chiefs -1½
Texans -2½
Patriots -3½
Eagles -3
Bengals -2
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 16-23-1
Texans -2½
Rams +3
Commanders +3½
Cowboys +3
Chargers -3