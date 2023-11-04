76°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2023 - 2:05 pm
 
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts during the first half of an NFL football g ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 4-1

Season: 24-14-2

Chiefs -1½

Packers -3

Patriots -3½

Raiders -1½

Bengals -2

Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 4-1

Season: 22-17-1

Seahawks +6

Packers -3

Buccaneers +2½

Saints -8½

Bengals -2

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-18-1

Vikings +5

Rams +3

Bears +8½

Bills +2

Jets +3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-18-1

Dolphins +1½

Browns -8

Buccaneers +2½

Commanders +3½

Bengals -2

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 5-0

Season: 20-18-2

Vikings +5

Seahawks +6

Giants +1½

Bengals -2

Jets +3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 20-19-1

Vikings +5

Cardinals +8

Commanders +3½

Bears +8½

Jets +3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-20-2

Vikings +5

Cardinals +8

Rams +3

Buccaneers +2½

Giants +1½

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-21-1

Dolphins +1½

Seahawks +6

Colts -2½

Eagles -3

Bengals -2

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-22-1

Chiefs -1½

Texans -2½

Patriots -3½

Eagles -3

Bengals -2

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 16-23-1

Texans -2½

Rams +3

Commanders +3½

Cowboys +3

Chargers -3

THE LATEST
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL ...
NFL betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Giants-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

