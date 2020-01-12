LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Texans-Chiefs divisional playoff game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 with the winner playing the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 19 with a spot in Super Bowl LIV on the line. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leads the Texans into Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 with the winner playing the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 19 with a spot in Super Bowl LIV on the line. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans are playing for something most didn’t expect at the start of the weekend: the right to host the AFC Championship Game.

The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday means either No. 2 Kansas City or No. 4 Houston will welcome the No. 6 Titans next week with a berth in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on the line. The Chiefs and Texans meet at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City.

The Chiefs moved to 10-point favorites over the Texans on Sunday after sitting at 9½ for most of the week. The total is 51.

