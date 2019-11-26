Luka Doncic NBA MVP candidate; Fury-Wilder, Mayweather odds

The Dallas Mavericks second-year star has quickly climbed the NBA MVP charts, ascending to the plus 250 second choice at the Westgate sportsbook after opening at 50-1.

After Luka Doncic compiled the fastest 30-point triple double in NBA history Wednesday, ESPN analyst Tim Legler compared the 20-year-old to Larry Bird, LeBron James and Wayne Gretzky.

The 6-foot-7-inch Dallas Mavericks star from Slovenia has put on quite a show this season after earning Rookie of the Year honors last season.

Doncic, who poured in 41 points Sunday in Dallas’ 137-123 win over the Houston Rockets, is averaging 30.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.8 assists and has led the Mavericks to an 11-5 record (9-7 ATS).

Jeff Sherman, Westgate vice president of risk, said there were six tickets written on Doncic at 50-1, the highest a $50 wager to win $2,500.

Sherman moved Doncic from 9-2 to 5-2 during Sunday’s game, putting him behind only reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (2-1) and ahead of James Harden (3-1), James (6-1) and the rest of the field.

“He just keeps getting 30 and 10 every game. It was time to make a big move,” Sherman said. “Doncic is doing everything for this team.

“You look at the other teams of top (MVP) contenders Giannis, LeBron and Harden, those teams had expectations coming into the year. Dallas didn’t have expectations and he has a chance to get them a decent seed in the playoffs. He’s carrying that team.”

Fury-Wilder 2

Las Vegas sportsbooks have posted odds on a Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rematch after Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) knocked out Luis Ortiz in the seventh round of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) and Wilder fought to a draw in 2018. Station Casinos sportsbook made the odds pick’em Sunday for the potential rematch, which is expected to take place on Feb. 22.

“This is the heavyweight fight that everyone wants to see and we think that pick’em is the right price, which is highly unusual for a heavyweight championship,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Fury has had distractions outside the ring but if he comes in in great shape, he’s really, really good.”

The Westgate made Fury a minus 130 favorite over Wilder (+110).

Money talks

The Westgate also has posted odds on two potential Floyd Mayweather fights.

Mayweather, who retired at 50-0 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, posted on Instagram on Friday that he’s “coming out of retirement in 2020.”

The 42-year-old also said he’s working with UFC president Dana White to “bring the world another spectacular event.”

Mayweather is listed as a minus 180 favorite over Manny Pacquiao (+150) and is a minus 2,000 favorite over UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov (10-1) in a “boxing only” match.

Contest update

Booty Blockers leads the $1,000-entry Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest with a 43-16-1 ATS record (72.8 percent).

Tuco leads the $1,500-entry Westgate SuperContest with a 42-17-1 ATS mark (71.1 percent). Tuco was 27-3 after the first six weeks and has gone 15-14-1 the last six weeks, including 4-1 this week.

