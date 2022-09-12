Major wagers, sharp bet on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle on ‘MNF’

The betting public is all over the Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson’s much-anticipated return to Seattle on “Monday Night Football.”

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pauses during NFL football practice Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Centennial, Colo. The Broncos open their schedule Monday night against the Seahawks in Seattle. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A BetMGM gambler made a $221,400 wager to win $82,000 on Denver on the money line (-270) and 90 percent of the tickets and money ATS are on the Broncos, who are consensus 6½-point favorites over the Seahawks.

The matchup shapes up as a showdown between public and professional bettors as the Westgate SuperBook took a sharp bet on Seattle +7 and Circa Sports is the only book offering Denver -6.

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada placed a $110,000 wager to win $275,000 on the Seahawks on the money line (+250). Also, 13 of 17 biggest spread bets are on Seattle.

The Broncos opened as 3½-point favorites in May and the number soared as high as -7 before going down.

“We did see a sharp play on Seattle +7 but it’s very one-way action on Denver for the most part. No surprises there,” SuperBook director John Murray said. “The day the league released the schedule, we knew we would need the Seahawks big tonight.”

The total is 44 after opening at 41½. Underdogs are 7-7 ATS in Week 1, with four outright upsets and a tie, and unders are 9-5.

“There’s definitely some carryover from the weekend,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We’re Seahawks fans, for sure. There’s pretty good two-way action on the total. The best case is Seahawks to win.”

Geno Smith will start at QB for Seattle after winning the job over former Denver QB Drew Lock, who was part of the trade that sent Wilson to the Broncos.

“Seattle’s quarterback situation is a mess. Doesn’t matter if it’s Lock or Smith,” Murray said. “And obviously the public is gonna be all over Russell Wilson in a revenge spot there. It’s a really interesting Monday night game.”

The three most-bet player props at BetMGM are Javonte Williams to score the first TD (+650), Williams to score an anytime TD (-110) and Wilson to go over 12½ rushing yards (-110).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.