MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettors cash in with FAU, UConn

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates after making a three-point basket in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against UConn in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Florida Atlantic's Michael Forrest (11) reacts to a call in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates after making a three-point basket in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Gonzaga in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The court is ready for players during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) reaches for a rebound in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) looks to shoot against Florida Atlantic's Alijah Martin (15) in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Florida Atlantic's Bryan Greenlee (4) battles for the ball against Kansas State's Cam Carter (5) and Markquis Nowell (1)in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson (11) takes a shot in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Florida Atlantic's Alijah Martin (15) shoots over Kansas State's David N'Guessan (3) in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin (50) grabs a rebound over Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Florida Atlantic's Brandon Weatherspoon (23) reacts in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis (1) shoots in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) arrives against Florida Atlantic's Alijah Martin (15) in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) and Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin (50) battle for a rebound in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin (50) battles for a rebound in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin (50) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) dribbles down the court in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Gonzaga in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UConn guard Tristen Newton (2) handles the ball while defended by Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther handles the ball in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against UConn in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. dunks in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against UConn in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Gonzaga in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Two spots in the Final Four will be decided today.

In the East Region final, No. 3 Kansas State will try to strike midnight on the Cinderella run of No. 9 Florida Atlantic. Then, No. 3 Gonzaga faces No. 4 Connecticut in the West Region final at T-Mobile Arena.

We’ll be following the action from both games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:20 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 1-1 straight-up and against the spread. Florida Atlantic (+1) notched the small upset over Kansas State, while Connecticut steamrolled Gonzaga to cover as 2½-point chalk. Totals split 1-1.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back tomorrow to determine the rest of the Final Four.

Betting results for both games today — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the end of this story.

8:09 p.m.: FINAL. No. 4 Connecticut 82, No. 3 Gonzaga 54. Jordan Hawkins finished with 20 points, and the Huskies rolled as 2½-point favorites. It was the fourth straight victory by double digits in the tournament for UConn, which will face either Miami or Texas in the Final Four.

The game changed after Gonzaga’s Drew Timme was forced to the bench early in the second half with four fouls. But the Bulldogs made seven of 28 shots in the second half and went 2-for-20 from 3-point range overall.

The game stayed under the total of 153½.

7:50 p.m.: Gonzaga can’t make a shot. UConn leads 75-44 at the under-8 break and this game is o-vah. The total of 153½ is all that remains in doubt.

7:41 p.m.: UConn is a unit. The Huskies went on a 14-3 run after Gonzaga’s Drew Timme went out with his fourth foul and are running away at the under-12 timeout with a 65-40 lead. Gonzaga is 2-for-15 from 3-point range. UConn is -19½ on the live spread, total 153½.

7:27 p.m.: UConn is rolling. The Huskies lead Gonzaga 52-37 at the first media timeout and are -1200 on the live line (Gonzaga +700), spread -11½, total 154½.

7:21 p.m.: That’s the fourth foul on Drew Timme, and Gonzaga is going to have to mount a comeback with its best player on the bench. UConn is -650 on the live line (Gonzaga +450), spread -9½, total 150½.

7:14 p.m.: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme picks up his third foul in the opening minute. That’s a big play.

7:12 p.m.: The second half is underway at T-Mobile Arena.

7 p.m.: Second-half line: Gonzaga -1½, total 82.

6:52 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 4 Connecticut 39, No. 3 Gonzaga 32. Adama Sanogo had six points, eight rebounds and five assists to help the Huskies cover as 1½-point favorites. Alex Karaban had 10 points to lead UConn, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Julian Strawther and Drew Timme each had nine points to lead Gonzaga.

The half barely stayed under the total of 72.

6:37 p.m.: UConn and Gonzaga took turns leading, and the Huskies are up 28-25 with 3:55 to go. UConn is -190 on the live line (Gonzaga +155), spread -3½, total 149½.

6:25 p.m.: This game is going to script so far. UConn holds a 19-17 lead over Gonzaga with 7:53 until halftime. UConn is -145 on the live line (Gonzaga +115), spread -2½, total 147½.

6:16 p.m.: Adama Sanogo has six early points to help UConn lead Gonzaga 15-12 at the under-12 break. UConn is -180 on the live line (Gonzaga +150), spread -3½, total 151½.

6:08 p.m.: Physical start, and UConn leads Gonzaga 13-8 at the first media timeout. The Huskies are -220 on the live line (Gonzaga +180), spread -4½, total 152½.

6:07 p.m.: Adama Sanogo scores inside and UConn cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -125.

5:59 p.m.: Ready to go at T-Mobile Arena.

5:51 p.m.: Florida Atlantic, Creighton or San Diego State will play for the national title. The NCAA Tournament rules.

5:41 p.m.: They are getting ready to go at T-Mobile Arena.

No. 4 Connecticut (-2½, 153½, -150) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (+130), 5:49 p.m.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Connecticut-Gonzaga game:

Team totals: Connecticut 78½, Gonzaga 75½.

First team to score 10+ points?: Connecticut -125, Gonzaga +105.

Connecticut: Adama Sanogo 17½ points (under -120); Alex Karaban 9½ points (under -120); Tristen Newton 9½ points (over -125); Andre Jackson Jr. 7½ points; Jordan Hawkins 16½ (under -120).

Gonzaga: Nolan Hickman 6½ points; Drew Timme 21½ points (under -115); Julian Strawther 14½ points (over -115); Anton Watson 11½ points (under -120); Rasir Bolton 7½ points.

5:30 p.m.: FINAL. No. 9 Florida Atlantic 79, No. 3 Kansas State 76. Michael Forrest went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 17.9 seconds, and the Owls won outright as 1-point underdogs and even money on the money line.

Florida Atlantic used a 15-1 run in the second half to overcome a six-point deficit and advance to the Final Four. The Owls had 15 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds and held a 44-22 advantage on the glass.

Alijah Martin led the Owls with 17 points and Vladislav Goldin had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 30 points. Kansas State led 63-57 after a 3-pointer by Markquis Nowell with 8:39 remaining, but the Wildcats went almost seven minutes without a field goal thanks to some questionable shot selection.

The game went over the total of 144.

5:23 p.m.: Cam Carter knocks down the 3 for Kansas State, which now trails Florida Atlantic 75-74 with 22.8 seconds left. Florida Atlantic is -380 on the live line, Kansas State +290.

5:07 p.m.: Kansas State hasn’t scored in almost 5 minutes, and Florida Atlantic gets three free throws when play resumes after the final media timeout. Florida Atlantic leads 65-63 and is -300 on the live line (Kansas State +240), spread -3½.

4:56 p.m.: Brandon Weatherspoon hits a transition 3 and Florida Atlantic is down 63-62 with 6:51 to play. Kansas State is -220 on the live line (Florida Atlantic +180), spread -2½, total 155½.

4:48 p.m.: Kansas State is slowly taking control, as Florida Atlantic is up to 20 turnovers. K-State leads 57-50 at the under-12 timeout and is -500 on the live line (Florida Atlantic +340), spread -6½, total 155½.

4:37 p.m.: Markquis Nowell continues to carry Kansas State. The Wildcats lead Florida Atlantic 49-47 at the under-16 media timeout. Kansas State is -180 on the live line (Florida Atlantic +150), spread -3½, total 157½.

4:28 p.m.: The second half is underway. Florida Atlantic and Kansas State each are -115 on the live line.

4:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -2, total 78.

4:08 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 9 Florida Atlantic 42, No. 3 Kansas State 38. The upstart Owls used a balanced scoring attack to shoot 53.6 percent from the field and cover as ½-point underdogs and -105 on the money line. The Wildcats forced 12 turnovers but were battered on the glass and outrebounded 22-9. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State with 15 points and seven assists. The half went over the total of 67½.

3:53 p.m.: Kansas State has forced 10 turnovers and is tied at 34 with Florida Atlantic with 4 minutes left until halftime. Kansas State is -145 on the live line (Florida Atlantic +115), spread -2½, total 160½.

3:40 p.m.: Florida Atlantic continues to find open looks and leads Kansas State 26-22 at the under-8 timeout. FAU is -145 on the live line (Kansas State +115), spread -2½, total 154½.

3:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic’s interior passing has picked apart Kansas State. The Owls lead 22-18 at the 10:26 mark of the first half and are -145 on the live line (Kansas State +115), spread -2½, total 153½.

3:23 p.m.: Alijah Martin hits a 3-pointer and Florida Atlantic cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -105.

3:19 p.m.: Florida Atlantic and Kansas State are off to an electric start. It’s 7-7 at the first media timeout. Kansas State is -140 on the live line (FAU +110), spread -1½, total 145½.

3:13 p.m.: Kansas State closes -1, total 144.

3:09 p.m.: Ready for tipoff at Madison Square Garden.

3:05 p.m.: Big bet on the Wildcats at Caesars Sportsbook earlier.

A bettor in AZ just placed a $55K wager on K-State spread (-2) 😼 Will this cash? pic.twitter.com/E9A5y8u36u — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) March 25, 2023

2:30 p.m.: That Florida Atlantic-Kansas State line continues to bounce between -1 and -1½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

2:15 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (Even) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (-1, 144, -120), 3:09 p.m.

No. 4 Connecticut (-3, 153½, -155) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (+135), 5:49 p.m.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Florida Atlantic-Kansas State game:

Team totals: Florida Atlantic 71½, Kansas State 72½.

First team to score 10+ points?: Florida Atlantic -105, Kansas State -115.

Florida Atlantic: Vladislav Goldin 8½ points (under -125); Alijah Martin 12½ points (over -120); Johnell Davis 14½ points (under -120); Nicholas Boyd 8½ points

Kansas State: Nae’Qwan Tomlin 10½ points (under -130); Keyontae Johnson 17½ points (under -120); Markquis Nowell 16½ points (over -120); Desi Sills 8½ points.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

EAST REGION

— Florida Atlantic 79, Kansas State 76

Full-game winners: Florida Atlantic +1, over 144, Florida Atlantic Even ML

First-half winners: Florida Atlantic +½, Florida Atlantic -105 ML, over 67½ (FAU 42-38)

Second-half winners: Florida Atlantic +2, under 78 (Kansas State 38-37)

WEST REGION

— Connecticut 82, Gonzaga 54

Full-game winners: Connecticut -2½, under 153½, Connecticut -155 ML

First-half winners: Connecticut -1½, under 72 (UConn 39-32)

Second-half winners: Connecticut +1½, under 82 (UConn 43-22)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.