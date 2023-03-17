MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Purdue one of few favorites to falter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

There are 16 games Friday as the first round of the NCAA Tournament concludes. Purdue is the lone No. 1 seed taking the court and is a heavy favorite over Fairleigh Dickinson.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

10:20 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites were 10-6 against the spread, but Fairleigh Dickinson scored the massive upset as +2,000 money-line underdogs. Florida Atlantic (+105 ML) and Pittsburgh (+165 ML) also won outright. Totals went 14-2 to the under.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Saturday for the second round.

9:44 p.m.: FINAL. Indiana 71, Kent State 60. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 24 points, 11 boards and five blocked shots to help the No. 4 Hoosiers cruise to the cover as 4-point favorites. The game stayed under the closing total of 138½.

9:27 p.m.: FINAL. Texas Christian 72, Arizona State 70. Jakobe Coles hit a floater with 1.5 seconds remaining, and the sixth-seeded Horned Frogs earned the straight-up win but didn’t cover as 4½-point favorites. The No. 11 Sun Devils led by as many as 11 points early in the second half and were outscored 10-2 down the stretch. Over bettors were hoping for overtime, but the game stayed under the total of 142½.

TCU WINS IT 😱 THE HORNED FROGS SURVIVE AND ADVANCE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hssP4C7NIs — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

9:10 p.m.: TCU has clawed back to 67-62 with 3 minutes remaining. Arizona State is -400 on the live line (TCU +300).

9:05 p.m.: FINAL. Kansas State 77, Montana State 65. The backdoor appeared to be open for a bit, but the third-seeded Wildcats covered as 7½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 140 on a Montana State basket with 29.3 seconds remaining.

8:58 p.m.: FINAL. Florida Atlantic 66, Memphis 65. The Owls forced a late turnover and Nicholas Boyd’s layup with 2.5 seconds left helped the ninth seed cover as 1½-point underdogs and +105 on the money line. The game stayed under the total of 151½.

IT'S OVER FLORIDA ATLANTIC WINS IT IN THE LAST SECONDS 🤯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BJ54Lfsekf — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

8:39 p.m.: Second-half line: Kent State Pick (-115), total 73.

8:31 p.m.: HALFTIME. Indiana 35, Kent State 27. Race Thompson had 13 points and four rebounds to help the Hoosiers cover as 2½-point chalk. The half stayed under the total of 64½ as the Golden Flashes were held without a point for the final 2:35.

8:21 p.m.: Memphis is starting to get some breathing room and leads Florida Atlantic 51-44 midway through the second half. Memphis is -400 on the live line (FAU +300), spread -5½, total 136½.

8:12 p.m.: Second-half line: TCU -4, total 76.

8:02 p.m.: HALFTIME. Arizona State 44, TCU 37. The 11th-seeded Sun Devils shot 59.3 percent from the field and covered as 2½-point underdogs and +155 on the money line. The first half easily went over the total of 66.

7:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Kansas State -3, total 74.

7:48 p.m.: HALFTIME. Kansas State 34, Montana State 28. The third-seeded Wildcats committed a turnover late, and Montana State had a chance for a 3-point play but the shot didn’t fall and Kansas State -4 bettors cashed. A halfcourt shot at the buzzer that would have pushed the total of 65 hit the front rim to stay under.

7:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Florida Atlantic -1, total 78½.

7:33 p.m.: This total is trending down.

Kent State (+170) vs. Indiana (-4, 138½, -190), 7:36 p.m.

7:32 p.m.: HALFTIME. Memphis 35, Florida Atlantic 31. The Tigers overcame a 10-point deficit and closed on a 16-4 run to cover as ½-point favorites. The half stayed under the total of 70½.

7:06 p.m.: The evening session chugs on.

Arizona State (+175) vs. Texas Christian (-4½, 142½, -200), 7:10 p.m.

7:05 p.m.: FINAL. Miami 63, Drake 56. The No. 5 Hurricanes closed on a 16-1 run to avoid the upset and cover as 2½-point favorites. The Bulldogs led 55-47 but went cold from the field in the final five minutes under Miami’s pressure defense. The game came nowhere close to the total of 146.

6:51 p.m.: Montana State (+300) vs. Kansas State (-7½, 140, -360), 6:56 p.m.

6:42 p.m.: Another upset is brewing. No. 12 Drake leads Miami 53-47 at the 6:04 mark and is -380 on the live line (Miami +290), spread -4½, total 127½.

6:40 p.m.: It’s another 8-9 matchup starting next.

Florida Atlantic (+105) vs. Memphis (-1½, 151½, -125), 6:44 p.m.

6:38 p.m.: FINAL. Gonzaga 82, Grand Canyon 70. Rayshon Harrison hit a 3-pointer with 59.7 seconds left, and the No. 14 Lopes hit a pair of free throws with 23.8 seconds to ensure the cover as 15½-point underdogs. Julian Strawther, a former Liberty High standout, had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. The game fell short of the 153½ closing total as the Zags ran out the clock on the final possession.

6:31 p.m.: Gonzaga spread bettors have a sweat.

6:22 p.m.: FINAL. Kentucky 61, Providence 53. The sixth-seeded Wildcats mashed the Friars on the boards behind 25 rebounds from Oscar Tshiebwe and covered as 4½-point favorites. The game wasn’t close to surpassing the total of 142.

6:08 p.m.: FINAL. Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Purdue 58. Sean Moore had 19 points, and the No. 16 Knights shocked the top-seeded Boilermakers as 23-point underdogs and +2,000 on the money line. Fairleigh Dickinson is the second No. 16 seed to win an NCAA Tournament first-round game. Purdue airballed a 3-point attempt with eight seconds remaining that would have tied the score at 61, and Demetre Roberts hit two free throws to seal the upset. The game stayed under the total of 146.

5:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Miami -2½, total 76½.

5:52 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson nails a 3-pointer and is on the verge of a massive upset. The Knights lead top-seeded Purdue 61-56 with 1:03 left and are -800 on the live line (Purdue +525).

FDU FROM DOWNTOWN!! THEY LEAD BY 5 😱 pic.twitter.com/RrW93vHbwp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

5:46 p.m.: HALFTIME. Drake 30, Miami 25. The Bulldogs held the fifth-seeded Hurricanes to 23.3 percent shooting and covered as 1½-point underdogs and +120 on the money line. Miami’s Isaiah Wong, the ACC Player of the Year, was held without a point. The game stayed under the total of 68½.

5:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Gonzaga -8½, total 81½.

5:38 p.m.: Purdue is trailing a team that lost the NEC championship game and is in the NCAA Tournament only because Merrimack is ineligible from participating in the postseason as it transitions from Division II status.

5:29 p.m.: Purdue can’t shake Fairleigh Dickinson, and the top-seeded Boilermakers trail 52-50 at the final under-8 timeout. Purdue is -280 on the live line (Fairleigh Dickinson +225), spread -4½, total 134½.

5:24 p.m.: HALFTIME. Gonzaga 40, Grand Canyon 36. The No. 3 seed Bulldogs heated up in the final six minutes, but couldn’t cover as 9-point favorites. The half went over the total of 72 thanks to a late surge from both teams.

5:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Kentucky -1, total 75.

5:06 p.m.: Gonzaga bettors are starting to get a bit uncomfortable. The Zags trail Grand Canyon 23-17 at the under-8 timeout. Gonzaga is -550 on the live line (Grand Canyon +420), spread -9½, total 152½.

5:01 p.m.: HALFTIME. Kentucky 38, Providence 31. The sixth-seeded Wildcats used a late 10-0 run to cover as 2-point favorites. The half went over the total of 65½ on a basket by Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin with 32 seconds remaining.

4:51 p.m.: Providence is giving Kentucky a battle. The Wildcats lead 30-25 at the 2:17 mark of the first half and are -400 on the live line (Providence +300), spread -7½, total 138½.

4:50 p.m.: Drake is a popular public ’dog.

Drake (+125) vs. Miami (-2½, 146, -145), 4:55 p.m.

4:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Purdue -13, total 75½.

4:40 p.m.: HALFTIME. Fairleigh Dickinson 32, Purdue 31. Demetre Roberts hit the go-ahead layup with 26 seconds left for the Knights, who covered as 13½-point underdogs and cashed at +800 on the money line. The Boilermakers showed why many believe they are the most vulnerable of the No. 1 seeds, going 2-for-11 from 3-point range. The half stayed under the total of 70.

Demetre Roberts goes right at Zach Edey for the layup 🔥 FDU takes the lead into halftime 👀#MarchMadness @FDUKnightsMBB pic.twitter.com/pgknKnxjSb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2023

4:31 p.m.: Late under money showing up.

Grand Canyon (+1,100) vs. Gonzaga (-15½, 153½, -2,500), 4:35 p.m.

4:23 p.m.: David Jenkins plays for Purdue? Oh.

4:08 p.m.: Another good 6-11 matchup is on-deck.

Providence (+165) vs. Kentucky (-4½, 142, -185), 4:13 p.m.

3:55 p.m.: Favorites are 6-2 against the spread so far.

3:54 p.m.: FINAL. Connecticut 87, Iona 63. The fourth-seeded Huskies wore down the Gaels after trailing at halftime and covered going away as 9½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 141. Was this Rick Pitino’s last game at Iona?

3:44 p.m.: The evening session is ready to begin with the final top seed taking the floor.

Fairleigh Dickinson (+2,000) vs. Purdue (-23, 146, -10,000), 3:50 p.m.

3:00 p.m.: FINAL. Creighton 72, North Carolina State 63. The No. 6 Bluejays closed on a 7-2 spurt to get the cover as 5½-point favorites. Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton with 31 points. The game stayed under the total of 148½ after a 54-point first half.

HUGE bucket for Creighton 💪 They take an 8-point lead with just over a minute to go 🔥#MarchMadness @BluejayMBB pic.twitter.com/FHgTivX9kS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2023

2:55 p.m.: FINAL. Pittsburgh 59, Iowa State 41. The 11th-seeded Panthers jumped out to a 20-point lead and never looked back while covering as 4-point underdogs and +165 on the money line. The game stayed under the total of 131 as the Cyclones endured a sorry showing on offense under former UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger.

2:41 p.m.: North Carolina State is hanging around, down 56-53 to Creighton with 5:30 left. Creighton is -550 on the live line (NC State +400), spread -4½.

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME. Iona 39, Connecticut 37. The 13th-seeded Gaels weren’t intimidated by one of the trendy picks to win the national title and covered as 5½-point underdogs and +240 on the money line. The first half went over the total of 64½.

2:10 p.m.: Back and forth between Connecticut and Iona. The Huskies lead 23-19 midway through the first half and -550 on the live line (Iona +400), spread -9½, total 150½.

1:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Creighton -3, total 78½.

1:51 p.m.: Pittsburgh-Iowa State second-half total now 70½.

1:49 p.m.: FINAL. Marquette 78, Vermont 61. The second-seeded Golden Eagles were never in danger and covered the 10½-point number. The game went over the total of 141½.

1:46 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa State -5, total 71,

1:45 p.m.: HALFTIME. Creighton 28, North Carolina State 26. The Bluejays missed their final 12 attempts from 3-point range, including one in the final 20 seconds, and didn’t cover as 2½-point favorites. The first stayed never threatened the total of 69½.

1:42 p.m.: The final game of the early session is set to tip off. Pitino vs. Hurley.

Iona (+375) vs. Connecticut (-9½, 141, -450), 1:48 p.m.

1:39 p.m.: HALFTIME. Pittsburgh 30, Iowa State 23. The 11th-seeded Panthers roared to a 22-2 lead and covered as 2½-point underdogs and +150 on the money line. The first half stayed under the total of 59½.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL. Saint Mary’s 63, VCU 51. The fifth-seeded Gaels turned up their defense in the second half and covered with ease as 4½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 124½, as VCU went cold from the floor in the final 8 minutes.

12:55 p.m.: Pittsburgh is out to an 18-2 lead over Iowa State with 12:12 to go in the first half. The Panthers are now -280 on the live line (Iowa State +225), spread -6½, total 131½.

12:54 p.m.: Bettors seem to like the Bluejays.

North Carolina State (+195) vs. Creighton (-5½, 148½, -230), 12:56 p.m.

12:44 p.m.: Second-half line: Marquette -2½, total 75.

12:39 p.m.: HALFTIME. Marquette 39, Vermont 30. The Golden Eagles forced a pair of turnovers in the final minute to secure the cover as 6-point favorites. The half went over the total of 65.

12:25 p.m.: Rebels fans probably aren’t rooting for T.J. Otzelberger.

Pittsburgh (+175) vs. Iowa State (-4½, 131, -200), 12:30 p.m.

12:24 p.m.: FINAL. Baylor 74, UC Santa Barbara 56. The third-seeded Bears shot 56 percent from the field and pulled away in the second half to cover as 10½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 141.

12:06 p.m.: Second-half line: St. Mary’s -2½, total 66½.

12:01 p.m.: Baylor is starting to assert itself and leads UC Santa Barbara 59-51 with 9:28 left in the second half. The Bears are -1100 on the live line (UCSB +650), spread -9½, total 147½.

11:57 a.m.: FINAL. Xavier 72, Kennesaw State 67. The third-seeded Musketeers rallied from a double-digit deficit to avoid the upset, but didn’t cover as 12-point favorites. Kennesaw State led 61-48 midway through the second half and had a chance for the go-ahead basket in the final seconds but a layup was blocked. The game stayed under the total of 152.

11:51 a.m.: HALFTIME. St. Mary’s 29, VCU 28. The Gaels struggled from the field and were unable to cover as 2-point favorites. The first half went over the total of 56½.

11:47 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off.

Vermont (+450) vs. Marquette (-10½, 141½, -600), 11:51 a.m.

11:32 a.m.: Xavier on a 14-0 run and has regained the lead 62-61. The Musketeers are -300 on the live line (Kennesaw State +240), spread -3½.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -6½, total 75.

11:21 a.m.: Upset alert as Kennesaw State has pushed its lead to 61-51 with 9:04 left. Kennesaw State is -300 on the live line (Xavier +240), spread -4½, total 151½.

11:18 a.m.: FINAL. Michigan State 72, USC 62. The seventh-seeded Spartans used a 13-2 midway through the second half to take control and covered as 2½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 136½ when Michigan State missed a free throw and the Trojans couldn’t convert an open layup with 20 seconds left.

11:16 a.m.: HALFTIME. UC Santa Barbara 36, Baylor 35. The Gauchos shot 61.5 percent from the floor and covered as 6-point underdogs and +280 on the money line. The first half went over the total of 65.

10:58 a.m.: A couple of mid-majors are up next.

Virginia Commonwealth (+170) vs. St. Mary’s (-4½, 124½, -190), 11 a.m.

10:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Xavier -9½, total 83.

10:32 a.m.: HALFTIME. Kennesaw State 43, Xavier 36. The No. 14 seed Owls shot 53.1 percent from the field and closed on a 9-2 spurt to cover as 7-point underdogs and +325 on the money line. The first half went over the total of 71.

10:23 a.m.: Jim Rome’s favorite team is set to take the court. This line hasn’t budged.

UC Santa Barbara (+450) vs. Baylor (-10½, 141, -600), 10:30 a.m.

10:09 a.m.: Second-half line: Michigan State -1½, total 74.

10:06 a.m.: Xavier has cooled off after a hot start and Kennesaw State leads 25-23 with 9:30 to go until halftime. Xavier is -450 on the live line (Kennesaw State +340), spread -8½, total 162½.

10:01 a.m.: HALFTIME. Southern California 34, Michigan State 34. A.J. Hoggard hit a floater for the Spartans just before the buzzer to spoil the first-half money-line cash on the underdog. USC was +120. The first half went over the total of 61½.

9:38 a.m.: It’s all Michigan State so far. The Spartans lead 24-13 at the 8:51 mark of the first half and are -450 on the live line (USC +340), spread -8½, total 137½.

9:36 a.m.: The next game is getting set to tip off.

Kennesaw State (+550) vs. Xavier (-12, 152, -800), 9:40 a.m.

9:25 a.m.: Michigan State cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -125. The Spartans are off to an early 11-6 lead over USC.

9:15 a.m.: Michigan State closed -2½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:07 a.m.: Happy St. Patrick’s Day. The first game is about to get underway.

8:40 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 10 Southern California (+120) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-2, 136, -140), 9:15 a.m.

No. 14 Kennesaw State (+550) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-12½, 152½, -800), 9:40 a.m.

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (+450) vs. No. 3 Baylor (-10½, 141, -600), 10:30 a.m.

No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth (+165) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (-4, 123, -185), 11 a.m.

No. 15 Vermont (+450) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-10½, 142½, -600), 11:45 a.m.

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+175) vs. No. 6 Iowa State (-5, 131½, -200), 12:10 p.m.

No. 11 North Carolina State (+190) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-5, 148½, -220), 1 p.m.

No. 13 Iona (+400) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-9½, 141½, -500), 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+2000) vs. No. 1 Purdue (-23, 146½, -10,000), 3:50 p.m.

No. 11 Providence (+170) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (-4½, 143½, -190), 4:10 p.m.

No. 12 Drake (+125) vs. No. 5 Miami (-2½, 146, -145), 4:25 p.m.

No. 14 Grand Canyon (+1,100) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (-15½, 155, -2,500), 4:35 p.m.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+110) vs. No. 8 Memphis (-2, 152, -130), 6:20 p.m.

No. 14 Montana State (+310) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (-7½, 140, -370), 6:40 p.m.

No. 13 Kent State (+165) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-4½, 140½, -185), 6:55 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona State (+190) vs. No. 6 Texas Christian (-5, 142, -220), 7:05 p.m.

EAST REGION

— Michigan State 72, Southern California 62

Full-game winners: Michigan State -2½, under 136½, Michigan State -150 ML

First-half winners: Southern California +1½, over 61½ (Tied 34-34)

Second-half winners: Michigan State -1½, under 74 (Michigan State 38-28)

— Marquette 78, Vermont 61

Full-game winners: Marquette -10½, under 141½, Marquette -600 ML

First-half winners: Marquette -6, over 65 (Marquette 39-30)

Second-half winners: Marquette -2½, under 75 (Marquette 39-31)

— Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Purdue 58

Full-game winners: Fairleigh Dickinson +23, under 146, Fairleigh Dickinson +2,000 ML

First-half winners: Fairleigh Dickinson +13½, under 70 (FDU 32-31)

Second-half winners: Fairleigh Dickinson +13, under 75½ (FDU 31-27)

— Florida Atlantic 66, Memphis 65

Full-game winners: Florida Atlantic +1½, under 151½, Florida Atlantic +105 ML

First-half winners: Memphis-½, under 70½ (Memphis 35-31)

Second-half winners: Florida Atlantic -1, under 78½ (FAU 35-30)

— Kentucky 61, Providence 53

Full-game winners: Kentucky -4½, under 142, Kentucky -185 ML

First-half winners: Kentucky -2, over 65½ (Kentucky 38-31)

Second-half winners: Kentucky -1, under 75 (Kentucky 23-22)

— Kansas State 77, Montana State 65

Full-game winners: Kansas State -7½, over 140, Kansas State -360 ML

First-half winners: Kansas State -4, under 65 (Kansas State 34-28)

Second-half winners: Kansas State -3, over 74 (Kansas State 43-37)

MIDWEST REGION

— Xavier 72, Kennesaw State 67

Full-game winners: Kennesaw State +12, under 152, Xavier -800 ML

First-half winners: Kennesaw State +7, Kennesaw State +325 ML, over 71 (Kennesaw State 43-36)

Second-half winners: Xavier -9½, under 83 (Xavier 36-24)

— Pittsburgh 59, Iowa State 41

Full-game winners: Pittsburgh +4, under 131, Pittsburgh +165 ML

First-half winners: Pittsburgh +2½, Pittsburgh +150 ML, under 59½ (Pittsburgh 30-23)

Second-half winners: Pittsburgh +5, under 70½ (Pittsburgh 29-18)

— Miami 63, Drake 56

Full-game winners: Miami -2½, under 146, Miami -145 ML

First-half winners: Drake +1½, Drake +120 ML, under 68½ (Drake 30-25)

Second-half winners: Miami -2½, under 76½ (Miami 38-26)

— Indiana 71, Kent State 60

Full-game winners: Indiana -4, under 138½, Indiana -190 ML

First-half winners: Indiana -2½, under 64½ (Indiana 35-27)

Second-half winners: Indiana Pick (-105), under 73 (Indiana 36-33)

WEST REGION

— Saint Mary’s 63, Virginia Commonwealth 51

Full-game winners: St. Mary’s -4½, under 124½, St. Mary’s -190 ML

First-half winners: VCU +2, over 56½ (St. Mary’s 29-28)

Second-half winners: St. Mary’s -2½, under 66½ (St. Mary’s 34-23)

— Connecticut 87, Iona 63

Full-game winners: Connecticut -9½, over 141, Connecticut -450 ML

First-half winners: Iona +5½, Iona +240 ML, over 64½ (Iona 39-37)

Second-half winners: Connecticut -7, under 76½ (Connecticut 50-24)

— Gonzaga 82, Grand Canyon 70

Full-game winners: Grand Canyon +15½, under 153½, Gonzaga -2,500 ML

First-half winners: Grand Canyon +9, over 72 (Gonzaga 40-36)

Second-half winners: Grand Canyon +8½, under 81½ (Gonzaga 42-34)

— Texas Christian 72, Arizona State 70

Full-game winners: Arizona State +4½, under 142½, Texas Christian -200 ML

First-half winners: Arizona State +2½, Arizona State +155 ML, over 66 (Arizona State 44-37)

Second-half winners: Texas Christian -4, under 76 (TCU 35-26)

SOUTH REGION

— Baylor 74, UC Santa Barbara 56

Full-game winners: Baylor -10½, under 141, Baylor -600 ML

First-half winners: UC Santa Barbara +6, UC Santa Barbara +280 ML, over 65 (UC Santa Barbara 36-35)

Second-half winners: Baylor -6½, under 75 (Baylor 39-20)

— Creighton 72, North Carolina State 63

Full-game winners: Creighton -5½, under 148½, Creighton -230 ML

First-half winners: North Carolina State +2½, under 69½ (Creighton 28-26)

Second-half winners: Creighton -3, over 78½ (Creighton 44-37)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.