Betting

Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight opens pick-em at Westgate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 1:15 pm
 

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition boxing match scheduled for Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The Westgate sportsbook made the bout a pick’em, with each former world heavyweight champion listed at -110.

“We decided to open it up pick and let the bettors dictate the market,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “I know the public will be all over Tyson because they’ve seen the videos of him in excellent shape. But Roy Jones was fighting professionally and winning as recently as early 2018. Tyson hasn’t won a professional fight since 2003.”

Tyson (50-6), 54, has posted impressive workout videos on social media in recent months and expressed a desire to return to the ring for an exhibition match.

Jones (66-9), 51, last fought in February 2018, when he won a decision over Scott Sigmon.

“I don’t think it’ll be a huge handle event,” Murray said. “That weekend of Sept. 12, it could theoretically be up against all four major sports leagues and potentially college football.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

