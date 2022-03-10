60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Betting

New app will allow betting on horse races worldwide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2022 - 9:36 am
 
Updated March 11, 2022 - 11:41 am
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The sportsbook subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Inc. will have a new horse racing wagering app when it rolls out in New York in the spring.

The Caesars Racebook app, a collaboration with NYRABets LLC, the online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, will provide bettors with the ability to wager on races from more than 250 tracks around the world.

“Following our successful roll-out of Caesars Sportsbook, we’re delighted to launch Caesars Racebook in partnership with NYRA Bets,” Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer of Caesars Digital, said in a release. “NYRA conducts world-class horse racing and NYRA Bets has access to the best horse racing content from around the world, including from Caesars-operated racetracks.”

Access to the app is expected to be expanded around the country.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Renderings show plans for Strip resort
2
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
3
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
Why does Nevada have the second-highest gas prices in the country?
4
2 arrested, 9 cited in fights at area high school
2 arrested, 9 cited in fights at area high school
5
Misconduct investigation clouded sheriff candidate’s early career
Misconduct investigation clouded sheriff candidate’s early career
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kamaru Usman, left, fights Colby Covington during their welterweight title boutÊin UFC 245 ...
Best bets for UFC 272
By / RJ

Colby Covington is a heavy favorite over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272. Handicappers Lou Finocchiaro and Brian Edwards found their best bets elsewhere on the card.