Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: 49ers pull away in 4th quarter, heavily favored

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2023 - 1:14 pm
 
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after recovering a fumble during th ...
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game ...
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football g ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before an NFL wild card playoff f ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before an NFL wild card playoff footb ...
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, left, breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49e ...
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, left, breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by wide receiver Jau ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by wide receiver Jauan Jennings after scoring against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by fullback Kyle Jus ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a touchdown against San Francisco ...
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown again ...
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers ...
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson, right, tips a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers w ...
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson, right, tips a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, and Godwin Igwebuike (38) celebrate after place ...
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, and Godwin Igwebuike (38) celebrate after place kicker Jason Myers kicked a 56-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against the Seattle Seahawks dur ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Mike ...
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Welcome to the first day of the NFL wild-card playoffs.

In the first game, the Seattle Seahawks play at their NFC West rivals the San Francisco 49ers. Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

4:15 p.m.: Brandon Aiyuk can’t make the catch in the corner of the end zone at the end of what would have been a spectacular TD. Instead they settle for a field goal and lead the Seahawks 41-17 with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter.

4:06 p.m.: And now the 49ers intercept Geno Smith. It’s snowballing on the Seahawks.

4:03 p.m.: Deebo Samuel way over 59½ rushing+receiving yards. Also, longest TD over 37½ yards cashes.

4:02 p.m.: The 49ers are dominating the second half. Deebo Samuel turns the short completion into a 74-yard touchdown. The 49ers lead 38-17 with 10:51 left in the fourth quarter.

3:50 p.m.: Successful 2-point conversion (yes +400) hits.

3:48 p.m.: Brock Purdy extends the play and then finds Elijah Mitchell open in the flat for a 7-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion is good to George Kittle and the 49ers lead 31-17 with 14:02 remaining. The 49ers are -4000 on the live line (Seahawks +1400), spread -13½, total 57½.

3:46 p.m.: Brock Purdy is over 215½ passing yards.

3:43 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. 49ers 23, Seahawks 17. The 49ers are -1000 on the live line (Seahawks +625), spread -8½, total 52½.

3:38 p.m.: Nick Bosa pounces on the loose football, and the 49ers defense comes up with a big play leading 23-17 late in the third quarter. The 49ers are -800 on the live line (Seahawks +525), spread -8½, total 53½.

3:20 p.m.: Brock Purdy caps a 13-play drive with a 1-yard TD run and the 49ers lead the Seahawks 23-17 midway through the third quarter. The 49ers are -550 on the live line (Seahawks +400), spread -6½, total 55½.

3:11 p.m.: The 49ers get the ball to start the second half.

3:00 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -6, total 21½.

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 17, 49ers 16. First-half winners: Seahawks +6, over 20½. Jason Myers nailed a 56-yard kick for the outright cover by the underdog after a roughing-the-passer penalty with 1 second left in the half moved Seattle into field-goal position.

2:52 p.m.: The 49ers take a 16-14 lead over the Seahawks on a Robbie Gould field goal late in the second quarter. He’s over 7½ kicking points.

2:47 p.m.: Brandon Aiyuk is over 42½ receiving yards after that long reception.

2:42 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The 49ers are -250 on the live line (Seahawks +200), total 51½.

2:33 p.m.: Geno Smith floats a perfect pass down the sideline and D.K. Metcalf brings it in for a 50-yard touchdown. The Seahawks lead 14-13 with 5:01 left in the second quarter and the first-half over is in. The 49ers are -350 on the live line (Seahawks +270), spread -6½, total 53½.

2:27 p.m.: The 49ers drive stalls but they add Robbie Gould’s short field goal and now lead the Seahawks 13-7 midway through the second quarter. The 49ers are -700 on the live line (Seahawks +475), spread -10½, total 47½.

2:19 p.m.: Brock Purdy is high-stepping.

2:13 p.m.: Kenneth Walker III gets to the edge and scores on a 7-yard run. Seattle trails 10-7 with 13:14 left in the second quarter. That was a big response for Seahawks bettors. The 49ers are -550 on the live line (Seahawks +400), spread -9½, total 49½.

2:07 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. 49ers 10, Seahawks 0. First-quarter winners: 49ers -3, over 7½. The 49ers are -700 on the live line (Seahawks +475), spread -13½, total 45½.

1:56 p.m.: McCaffrey was 4-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown and -175 to score anytime TD.

1:53 p.m.: Brock Purdy slides out of pressure and finds Christian McCaffrey in the flat for a 3-yard touchdown. That was all set up by McCaffrey’s 66-yard run on the first play of the drive. The 49ers lead 10-0 with 5:11 left in the first quarter and are -1400 on the live line (Seahawks +800), spread -16½, total 44½.

1:41 p.m.: Brock Purdy’s accuracy is a little off on the first drive and the 49ers settle for a 34-yard field goal from Robbie Gould to lead 3-0 over the Sehawks early in the first quarter. The 49ers are -550 on the live line (Seahawks +400), spread -11½, total 40½.

1:35 p.m.: The Seahawks gain 9 yards on first down and end up going three-and-out.

1:33 p.m.: Cool retro end zone art.

1:32 p.m.: The Seahawks and 49ers are underway from soggy Santa Clara, California.

1:25 p.m.: The 49ers are down to -9 at the Westgate SuperBook.

1:23 p.m.: Update from Station Casinos:

1:18 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

1:15 p.m.: Big bets from Caesars Sportsbook:

1:05 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Seahawks (+400) at 49ers (-9½, 42, -500), 1:30 p.m.

— Chargers (-2½, 47, -145) at Jaguars (+125), 5:20 p.m.

1 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Seahawks-49ers game:

Team totals: Seahawks 15½, 49ers 25½ (over -120).

Alternate point spreads: Seahawks +3½ (+230), +17½ (-300); 49ers -3½ (-270), -17½ (+250).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (over -120); longest TD 37½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +400/no -500); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +375/no -450); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +150/no -170).

Seahawks props: Geno Smith 20½ completions (over -120), 32½ attempts, 217½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -200), will throw an interception (yes -155/no +135); Kenneth Walker III 56½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); D.K. Metcalf 55½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +270/no -330); Tyler Lockett 60½ receiving yards; Jason Myers 5½ kicking points.

49ers props: Brock Purdy 18 completions (over -120), 27½ attempts (under -120), 215½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -115), will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125); Christian McCaffrey 117½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -175/no +155); Deebo Samuel 59½ rushing+receiving yards; Brandon Aiyuk 42½ receiving yards; George Kittle 49½ receiving yards; Robbie Gould 7½ kicking points (under -120).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

