NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bills destroy Patriots; 49-1 prop cashes

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s NFL playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders' Brandon Facyson (35) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Cincinnati Bengals' C.J. Uzomah (87) makes a touchdown catch against Las Vegas Raiders' Trevon Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws while being pressured by Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Las Vegas Raiders' Zay Jones (7) makes a touchdown catch against Cincinnati Bengals' Eli Apple (20) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders' Denzel Perryman (52) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton (21) and Logan Wilson during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips, below, during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Welcome to the first day of the NFL wild-card playoffs.

The first game is a big one in Las Vegas, as the Raiders take on the Bengals in Cincinnati. Then, the New England Patriots play at their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:15 p.m.: Final Patriots-Bills prop grades:

Team totals: Bills over 24½ (47), Patriots under 19½ (17).

General props: First team to score (Bills, -145); first score will be a touchdown (yes, -150); over 4½ total touchdowns (9, -145); largest lead over 14½ points (37, +110); longest TD under 37½ yards (34); shortest TD under 1½ yards (1, -140); under 3½ total made field goals (1, -180); longest made field goal under 45 yards (44); will the game go to overtime (no, -1,800); will there be a safety (no, -1,800); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (no, -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -330); will either team score three straight times (yes, -180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -300); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no, -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (no, -310); will the Patriots score in every quarter (no, -400); will the Bills score in every quarter (yes, +240); will any player have 300 or more passing yards (yes, +215, Allen); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (no, -235); will any player have 100 or more receiving yards (no, -245); will any player score two or more TDs (yes, -115, Bourne, Knox and Singletary).

Bills props: Josh Allen under 22½ completions (21), under 33½ attempts (25), over 237½ passing yards (308), longest completion over 33½ yards (45), over 1½ TD passes (5, -120), will throw an interception (no, +110), over 47½ rushing yards (66), will score a TD (no, -190); Devin Singletary over 62½ rushing yards (81), will score a TD (yes, +120); Stefon Diggs under 68½ receiving yards (60), under 6½ receptions (3, -140), will score a TD (no, -155); Emmanuel Sanders over 23½ receiving yards (36), will score a TD (yes, +325); Gabriel Davis over 28½ receiving yards (41), will score a TD (yes, +285); Dawson Knox over 30½ receiving yards (89), will score a TD (yes, +240); Tyler Bass under 6½ kicking points (5, +110).

Patriots props: Mac Jones over 17½ completions (24), over 29½ attempts (38), over 194½ passing yards (232), longest completion over 31½ yards (43), over 1½ TD passes (2, +200), will throw an interception (yes, -150), over 8½ rushing yards (18), will score a TD (no, -1,110); Damien Harris under 62½ rushing yards (30), will score a TD (no, -145); Jakobi Meyers under 41½ receiving yards (40), will score a TD (no, -405); Kendrick Bourne over 30½ receiving yards (77), will score a TD (yes, +395); Hunter Henry under 30½ receiving yards (30), will score a TD (no, -350); Nick Folk under 6½ kicking points (5, -125).

8:11 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 47, Patriots 17. The Bills romp as 4½-point home favorites, -210 ML. The game sails oer 43.

8:07 p.m.: Some late prop winners. Kendrick Bourne catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Patriots cut the Bills’ lead to 47-17 with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter. Mac Jones cashes his prop for over 1½ TD passes at +200. Bourne was 49-1 to score two or more TDs.

7:50 p.m.: Shortest TD under 1½ yards cashes at -140.

7:49 p.m.: Again, absolutely no mercy. Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead 47-10 with 8:37 left in the fourth quarter.

7:37 p.m.: That seals the victory for over 43 bettors. Davis was +285 to score a TD.

7:36 p.m.: No mercy. Gabriel Davis catches a 19-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead the Patriots 40-10 with 13:22 left in the fourth quarter.

7:31 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Bills 33, Patriots 10.

7:22 p.m.: Bourne was +395 to score a TD.

7:21 p.m.: The Patriots find the end zone. Kendrick Bourne catches a 3-yard TD pass on fourth down, and the Patriots cut the Bills’ lead to 33-10 with 4:12 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -22½ on the live spread, total 56½.

7:07 p.m.: Sanders was +325 to score a TD.

7:06 p.m.: Turn out the lights. Emmanuel Sanders catches a 34-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead the Patriots 33-3 with 8:48 left in the third quarter (extra point missed). The Bills are -29½ on the live spread (live line turned off), total 51½.

6:59 p.m.: Bad start for the comeback bid. The Bills get an interception off a deflection with 12:53 left in the third quarter.

6:56 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Patriots receive.

6:43 p.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -1½, total 21.

6:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 27, Patriots 3. First-half winners: Bills -3, over 21.

6:31 p.m.: Singletary was +750 to score two or more TDs.

6:30 p.m.: Not going to be any drama in the late game. Singletary scores on a 16-yard run, and the Bills extend their lead to 27-0 with 1:53 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -50,000 on the live line (Patriots +3,000), spread -26½, total 49½.

6:12 p.m.: Singletary was +120 to score a TD.

6:11 p.m.: It’s getting late early in Buffalo. Devin Singletary scores on a 3-yard run, and the Bills extend their lead to 20-0 over the Patriots with 7:20 left in the second quarter (extra point blocked). The Bills are -5,000 on the live line (Patriots +1,260), spread -19½, total 48½.

5:50 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Bills 14, Patriots 0. First-quarter winners: Bills -½ (+105), over 7½ (+105).

5:45 p.m.: Knox was 24-1 at Boyd Gaming to score two or more TDs. Josh Allen already hits his prop for over 1½ TD passes (-120).

5:44 p.m.: The Patriots are already in trouble. Dawson Knox catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Bills lead 14-0 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter. The Bills are -1,100 on the live line (Patriots +620), spread -14½, total 48½.

5:36 p.m.: Mac Jones throws an interception in the end zone to end a nice Patriots drive. He was -150 to throw a pick.

5:24 p.m.: Knox was 13-1 to score the first TD at Boyd Gaming (12-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and 11-1 at Circa Sports), and +240 at Circa to score at any point.

5:23 p.m.: The Bills strike first. Dawson Knox catches an 8-yard TD pass when it looked like Josh Allen might be throwing the ball out of bounds, and the Bills lead 7-0 with 9:45 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -355 on the live line (Patriots +265), spread -7½, total 47½.

5:15 p.m.: Final prop grades for Raiders-Bengals:

Team totals: Raiders under 20½ (19), Bengals under 27½ (26).

General props: First team to score (Raiders, +135); first score will be a touchdown (no, +155); under 5½ total touchdowns (3, -120); largest lead 14½ points (14); longest TD under 41½ yards (14); shortest TD over 1½ yards (7, +125); over 3½ total made field goals (8, +135); longest made field goal over 46 yards (47); will the game go to overtime (no, -1,610); will there be a safety (no, -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -305); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -330); will either team score three straight times (yes, -215); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -350); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no, -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (no, -435); will the Raiders score in every quarter (no, -310; scoreless in third); will the Bengals score in every quarter (yes, +160); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (no, -540); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (no, -210); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (no, -375); will any player score two or more TDs (no, +165).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 23½ completions (29), over 36½ attempts (54), over 258½ passing yards (310), longest completion under 36½ yards (26), under 1½ TD passes (1, -125), will throw an interception (yes, -140, with 12 seconds left), over 5½ rushing yards (20), will score a TD (no, -1,610); Marcus Mariota under 7½ rushing yards (0), will score a TD (no, -1,210); Josh Jacobs over 60 rushing yards (83), will score a TD (no, -135); Hunter Renfrow pushes on 58 receiving yards (58), over 5½ receptions (8), will score a TD (no, -180); Darren Waller over 59½ receiving yards (76), will score a TD (no, -210); Daniel Carlson over 6½ kicking points (13, +100).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow under 24½ completions (24), under 34½ attempts (34), under 262½ passing yards (244), longest completion under 38½ yards (29), over 1½ TD passes (2, -180), will throw an interception (no, -110), under 7½ rushing yards (-2), will score a TD (no, -620); Joe Mixon under 74 rushing yards (48), will score a TD (no, +140); Ja’Marr Chase over 69 receiving yards (116), over 5½ receptions (9, +110), will score a TD (no, -125); Tee Higgins under 65½ receiving yards (10), will score a TD (no, -155); Tyler Boyd under 40½ receiving yards (26), will score a TD (yes, +200).

5:11 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Patriots (+180) at Bills (-4½, 43, -210), 5:15 p.m.

4:52 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 26, Raiders 19. The Bengals stop the Raiders on fourth-and-goal with 12 seconds left to cover as 6-point home favorites, -255 ML. The game also stays under 48½ on the late stop.

4:41 p.m.: The Raiders will get a shot, as the Bengals will have to punt at the two-minute warning. The Bengals are -1,200 on the live line (Raiders +660).

4:33 p.m.: The Raiders score, but Bengals bettors are still smiling. Carlson hits a 28-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Bengals’ lead to 26-19 with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter. Bengals still covering -6, and total still under 48½. The Bengals are -3,000 on the live line (Raiders +1,200).

4:21 p.m.: This is NFL betting. The Bengals just likely won the game, but the spread (Raiders +6) and total (48½) are very much in doubt.

4:20 p.m.: The Bengals again extend their lead to 10, on a 28-yard field goal with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals lead 26-16 and are -1,400 on the live line (Raiders +800).

4:06 p.m.: It’s a one-score game again. Carlson hits a 34-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Bengals’ lead to 23-16 with 14:17 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -850 on the live line (Raiders +500), total 51½.

4:02 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Bengals 23, Raiders 13. The Raiders face third-and-goal from the 19 when the fourth quarter begins.

3:49 p.m.: The Raiders force a three-and-out and have the ball back with 6:47 left in the third quarter.

3:45 p.m.: The Raiders punt with 8:21 left in the third quarter and can’t afford to let the Bengals’ lead go beyond 10.

3:32 p.m.: Both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals cashes at +110.

3:31 p.m.: The Bengals add a 43-yard field goal from Evan McPherson to extend their lead to 23-13 with 10:56 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -900 on the live line (Raiders +525), spread -9½, total 56½.

3:18 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Bengals receive.

3:06 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Bengals -590/Raiders +400, spread -8½, total 56½.

3:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -1½, total 24.

3:03 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 20, Raiders 13. First-half winners: Bengals -3½, over 23½.

3:01 p.m.: Jones was +290 to score a TD.

2:59 p.m.: Huge answer for the Raiders. Zay Jones catches a 14-yard TD pass with 13 seconds left in the first half, and the Raiders cut the Bengals’ lead to 20-13.

2:55 p.m.: A lot of controversy on the touchdown. The whistle was blown while the ball was still in the air, and the play should have been ruled dead. No recourse for the Raiders after the referees called it a touchdown on the field.

2:48 p.m.: Boyd was +200 to score a TD. There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -350.

2:47 p.m.: The Raiders are in trouble. Tyler Boyd catches a 10-yard TD pass thrown just before Joe Burrow went out of bounds, and the Bengals extend their lead to 20-6 with 1:51 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -2,500 on the live line (Raiders +960), spread -15½, total 50½.

2:43 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Bengals face a third down deep in Raiders territory.

2:30 p.m.: The prop for over 3½ made field goals already cashes at +135.

2:29 p.m.: A promising Raiders drive fueled by Josh Jacobs’ running fizzles in the red zone. Carlson hits a 28-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Bengals’ lead to 13-6 with 7:55 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -630 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -10½, total 49½.

2:21 p.m.: The Raiders again hold the Bengals to a field goal. Evan McPherson hits a 30-yarder, and the Bengals extend their lead to 13-3 with 10:20 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -800 on the live line (Raiders +500), spread -12½, total 48½.

2:14 p.m.: The Raiders are in the danger zone. They have punt from their 1, and the Bengals will start their next drive at the Raiders 45, leading 10-3 with 14:12 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -900 on the live line (Raiders +525), spread -13½, total 50½.

2:10 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Bengals 10, Raiders 3. First-quarter winners: Bengals -½, over 9½.

2:08 p.m.: Huge mistake on the kickoff, as the Raiders field the ball at the 2, then step out of bounds instead of doing the opposite to get the ball at the 40.

2:04 p.m.: The Raiders defense holds the Bengals to a 31-yard field goal with 1:15 left in the first quarter. The Bengals lead 10-3 and are -550 on the live line (Raiders +375), spread -10½, total 50½.

2:01 p.m.: Disaster for the Raiders, as Derek Carr gets stripped and the Bengals recover deep in Raiders territory.

1:55 p.m.: Uzomah was 14-1 at Circa Sports to score the first TD and +240 at Boyd Gaming to score at any point.

1:54 p.m.: The Bengals take the lead. C.J. Uzomah catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Raiders 7-3 with 4:31 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -375 on the live line (Raiders +275), spread -7½, total 50½.

1:44 p.m.: The Raiders score first at +135. First score will not be a touchdown cashes at +155. Longest field goal over 46 yards cashes.

1:43 p.m.: The Raiders score first, as Daniel Carlson kicks a 47-yard field goal with 9:23 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -240 on the live line (Raiders +186), spread -4½, total 47½.

1:36 p.m.: The game is underway. The Raiders receive the kickoff.

1:26 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Raiders (+220) at Bengals (-6, 48½, -255), 1:30 p.m.

1:10 p.m.: Here are how the lines have moved today:

Bills from -4½ to -5

Patriots-Bills total from 44 to 43

1:05 p.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Raiders (+220) at Bengals (-6, 48½, -255), 1:30 p.m.

— Patriots (+180) at Bills (-4½, 43, -210), 5:15 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Bengals:

Team totals: Raiders 20½, Bengals 27½.

General props: First team to score (Raiders +135/Bengals -155); first score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +155); 5½ total touchdowns (under -120); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 41½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -145); 3½ total made field goals (under -155); longest made field goal 46 yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +255/no -305); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -215/no +185); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +350/no -435); will the Raiders score in every quarter (yes +260/no -310); will the Bengals score in every quarter (yes +160/no -185); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +425/no -540); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +180/no -210); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +310/no -375); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -190/no +165).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 36½ attempts, 258½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 5½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +1,000/no -1,610); Marcus Mariota 7½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +800/no -1,210); Josh Jacobs 60 rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Hunter Renfrow 58 receiving yards, 5½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +155/no -180); Darren Waller 59½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +180/no -210); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (under -120).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow 24½ completions, 34½ attempts, 262½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110), 7½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +475/no -620); Joe Mixon 74 rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -160/no +140); Ja’Marr Chase 69 receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Tee Higgins 65½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +135/no -155); Tyler Boyd 40½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +200/no -235).

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Patriots-Bills:

Team totals: Bills 24½, Patriots 19½.

General props: First team to score (Patriots +125/Bills -145); first score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); 4½ total touchdowns (over -145); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 37½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -140); 3½ total made field goals (under -180); longest made field goal 45 yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -1,800); will there be a safety (yes +1,100/no -1,800); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +260/no -310); will the Patriots score in every quarter (yes +325/no -400); will the Bills score in every quarter (yes +240/no -285); will any player have 300 or more passing yards (yes +215/no -250); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +200/no -235); will any player have 100 or more receiving yards (yes +210/no -245); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -115/no -105).

Bills props: Josh Allen 22½ completions, 33½ attempts, 237½ passing yards, longest completion 33½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110), 47½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -190); Devin Singletary 62½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Stefon Diggs 68½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes +135/no -155); Emmanuel Sanders 23½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +325/no -400); Gabriel Davis 28½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +285/no -345); Dawson Knox 30½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +240/no -285); Tyler Bass 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Patriots props: Mac Jones 17½ completions, 29½ attempts, 194½ passing yards, longest completion 31½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -240), will throw an interception (yes -150/no +130), 8½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +750/no -1,110); Damien Harris 62½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +125/no -145); Jakobi Meyers 41½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +330/no -405); Kendrick Bourne 30½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +395/no -500); Hunter Henry 30½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +290/no -350); Nick Folk 6½ kicking points (under -125).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.