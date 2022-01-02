NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites, unders pay off; only 3 upsets

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, left, celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel, middle, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run ahead of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) passes the ball as he is hit by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches an 11-yard touchdown pass ahead of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Antoine Wesley during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) catches a pass for a first down as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is wrapped up by Arizona Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck (45), Isaiah Simmons (9) and Leki Fotu (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Mackensie Alexander during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a touchdown pass over Minnesota Vikings' Kris Boyd during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers thorws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Indianapolis Colts, the Arizona Cardinals at the Dallas Cowboys, and the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:35 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 8-6-1 against the spread. Only three underdogs scored outright upsets, led by the Raiders, who stunned the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 at +320 on the money line. Totals went 9-6 to the under.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back next week for the conclusion of the NFL regular season.

8:27 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 37, Vikings 10. The Packers cover as 12½-point home favorites, -750 ML. The game goes over 43.

8:02 p.m.: And now it’s truly “over.” AJ Dillon scores on a 7-yard run, and the Packers lead the Vikings 37-10 with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter. Over 43 bettors have locked up a victory.

7:47 p.m.: Osborn was +410 to score a TD. Sean Mannion was -180 to throw a TD pass.

7:46 p.m.: The Vikings do their part to help over 43 bettors. K.J. Osborn catches a 14-yard TD pass, and the Vikings cut the Packers’ lead to 30-10 on the final play of the third quarter.

7:36 p.m.: The Packers add a field goal to extend their lead to 30-3 with 3:22 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -27½ on the live spread, total 42½.

7:20 p.m.: Dillon was +140 to score a TD.

7:19 p.m.: Garbage time has begun. AJ Dillon scores on a 4-yard run, and the Packers lead the Vikings 27-3 with 9:28 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -27½ on the live spread (live line turned off), total 43½.

7:07 p.m.: The second half is underway.

6:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -3½, total 20.

6:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 20, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Packers -7½, over 21½. Greg Joseph kicked a 51-yard field goal for the Vikings on the final play to put the first-half total over.

6:43 p.m.: Adams was -150 to score a TD.

6:42 p.m.: The rout is on. Davante Adams catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Packers extend their lead to 20-0 with 1:05 left in the second quarter. The live line has been turned off.

6:28 p.m.: Lazard was 15-1 to score the first TD and +310 to score at any point.

6:27 p.m.: The Packers are taking control. Allen Lazard catches a 20-yard TD pass, and the Packers extend their lead to 13-0 with 4:11 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -10,000 on the live line (Vikings +1,800), spread -19½, total 35½.

6:14 p.m.: The Packers add a 36-yard field goal to extend their lead to 6-0 over the Vikings with 9:11 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -1,250 on the live line (Vikings +680), spread -13½, total 33½.

6:04 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Packers 3, Vikings 0. First-quarter winners: Vikings +3½ (-130), under 7½ (-130).

5:51 p.m.: The Packers fail on fourth down, and their stays at 3-0 with 4:35 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -800 on the live line (Vikings +500), spread -13½, total 37½.

5:32 p.m.: The Circa Survivor contest will go to Week 18 with five entries alive for the winner-take-all $6 million prize pool. All five won today — two with the 49ers, and one each on the Chargers, Saints and Seahawks. Entrants pick one straight-up winner each and can use each team only once.

Just 5 #CircaSurvivor entries (out of 4,080) are still alive competing for the $6 MILLION winner-take-all prize. And 3 of those entries are still eligible for the $1 Million Bonus Prize if they go 20-0 and select KC or TB in Week 18! Good luck to you all! 🏈🏆🤑 https://t.co/zukFYG6Ygz — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) January 2, 2022

5:29 p.m.: The Packers get a 35-yard field goal on their opening drive. They lead 3-0 with 11:48 left in the first quarter and are -850 on the live line (Vikings +530), spread -13½, total 42½.

5:17 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Vikings (+525) at Packers (-12½, 43, -750), 5:20 p.m.

4:38 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 51, Lions 29. The Seahawks romp as 9½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game nearly doubles the total of 41.

4:32 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 25, Cowboys 22. The Cardinals hang on to win outright as 6½-point road underdogs, +235 ML. The game stays under 53.

4:19 p.m.: The Cowboys are alive. Amari Cooper catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys cut the Cardinals’ lead to 25-22 with 4:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -235 on the live line (Cowboys +186).

4:17 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 18, Panthers 10. The Saints outscore the Panthers 9-0 in the second half to cover as 7-point home favorites, -300 ML. The game stays under 37.

4:09 p.m.: The Cardinals cash in after a Dak Prescott fumble, kicking a 38-yard field goal to extend their lead to 25-14 with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -670 on the live line (Cowboys +440).

4:03 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 23, Texans 7. The 49ers dominate the second half and kick a 36-yard field goal with 1:16 left to cover as 13½-point home favorites, -700 ML. The game stays under 44½.

3:58 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 34, Broncos 13. The Chargers roll as 7½-point home favorites, -350 ML. The game goes over 45.

3:55 p.m.: The Cowboys have life. Cedrick Wilson catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys cut the Cardinals’ lead to 22-14 with 13:49 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are -335 on the live line (Cowboys +245), spread -4½, total 48½.

3:36 p.m.: The Saints take a 12-10 lead on a 33-yard field goal with 2:07 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -220 on the live line (Panthers +172), spread -2½, total 32½.

3:33 p.m.: The Cardinals add a 26-yard field goal to extend their lead to 22-7 with 4:01 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -750 on the live line (Cowboys +480), spread -8½, total 46½.

3:30 p.m.: The 49ers finally have some breathing room, holding a 17-7 lead over the Texans with 9:56 left in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -5,000 on the live line (Texans +1,260).

3:16 p.m.: The Cowboys are on the ropes. Antoine Wesley catches a 19-yard TD pass, and the Cardinals extend their lead to 19-7 over the Cowboys with 9:39 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Cardinals are -365 on the live line (Cowboys +270), spread -5½, total 47½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cowboys -3½, total 27½

Seahawks -2½, total 19½

2:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 31, Lions 7. First-half winners: Seahawks -5½, over 20½.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 13, Cowboys 7. First-half winners: Cardinals +3½, under 26½, Cardinals +190 ML.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Saints -3½, total 19.

2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 10, Saints 9. First-half winners: Panthers +3½, over 18½, Panthers +190 ML. The Saints kicked a 41-yard field goal on the last play to put the first-half total over.

2:42 p.m.: The Cowboys get back in the game. Michael Gallup catches a 21-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys cut the Cardinals’ lead to 10-7 with 1:25 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -124 on the live line (Cardinals +100), spread -½, total 45½.

2:34 p.m.: First TD scored prop results in afternoon games:

Broncos-Chargers: Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler (+460)

Lions-Seahawks: Seattle RB Rashaad Penny (6-1)

Panthers-Saints: Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard (10-1)

Texans-49ers: Houston WR Brandin Cooks (13-1)

Cardinals-Cowboys: Arizona WR Antoine Wesley (17-1)

2:33 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3, total 20½.

2:31 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Chargers -4½, under 22½.

2:27 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -7, total 21.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 7, 49ers 3. First-half winners: Texans +7½, under 22½, Texans +330 ML.

2:22 p.m.: The Cardinals are here to play. Antoine Wesley catches a 1-yard TD pass on fourth down, and the Cardinals extend their lead to 10-0 over the Cowboys with 5:27 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -180 on the live line (Cowboys +142), spread -3½, total 43½.

1:52 p.m.: The Cowboys miss a 43-yard field goal, and the Cardinals maintain a 3-0 lead with 2:35 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -145 on the live line (Cardinals +116), spread -2½, total 47½.

1:40 p.m.: The Cardinals take a 3-0 lead on the Cowboys with 7:46 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -166 on the live line (Cardinals +132), spread -3½, total 50½.

1:22 p.m.: Final prop grades for Raiders-Colts:

Team totals: Raiders over 18½ (23), Colts under 27½ (20).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -160); largest lead under 14½ points (+125); longest TD over 39½ yards (45); will the game go to overtime (no, -2,500); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no. -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes, +320); will either team score three straight times (no, +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -320); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, +130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr pushes on 24 completions (24), under 35½ attempts (31), over 250½ passing yards (255), longest completion over 35½ yards (42), under 1½ TD passes (1, -160), will throw an interception (yes, -140); Josh Jacobs over 55½ rushing yards (63), will score a TD (yes, +140); Hunter Renfrow over 59½ receiving yards (76), over 6½ receptions (7, +130), will score a TD (yes, +195); Daniel Carlson over 6½ kicking points (11, +120).

Colts props: Carson Wentz under 20½ completions (16), under 30½ attempts (27), under 221½ passing yards (148), longest completion over 35½ yards (45), under 1½ TD passes (1, -138), will throw an interception (no, -150); Jonathan Taylor under 109½ rushing yards (108), will score a TD (yes, -250); Michael Pittman Jr. under 60½ receiving yards (47), over 4½ receptions (6), will score a TD (no, -170); Michael Badgley over 7½ kicking points (8, +110).

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Cardinals (+235) at Cowboys (-6½, 53, -275), 1:25 p.m.

— Panthers (+250) at Saints (-7, 37, -300), 1:25 p.m.

— Lions (+330) at Seahawks (-9½, 41, -400), 1:25 p.m.

1:13 p.m.: Catching up on some finals from a wild early window:

FINAL: Bills 29, Falcons 15. The spread pushes on 14, but the Bills win outright at -1,000 ML. The game stays just under 46. Some bettors won with Falcons +14½.

FINAL: Bears 29, Giants 3. The Bears roll as 6½-point home favorites, -280 ML. The game stays under 36½.

FINAL: Titans 34, Dolphins 3. The Titans cover easily as 3-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game stays under 41.

FINAL: Buccaneers 28, Jets 24. The Jets cover easily as 14½-point home underdogs, but Cyril Grayson catches a 33-yard TD pass from Tom Brady with 15 seconds left, allowing the Bucs to escape at -1,000 ML. The game goes over 47½ on the final TD.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 34, Chiefs 31. After a wild final sequence of plays at the 1-yard line, the Bengals kick a 19-yard field goal on the final play to win outright as 3½-point home underdogs, +160 ML. The game goes over 50½.

1:04 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Broncos (+290) at Chargers (-7½, 45, -350), 1:05 p.m.

— Texans (+500) at 49ers (-13½, 44½, -700), 1:05 p.m.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 23, Colts 20. The Raiders kick a 33-yard field goal on the final play to win outright as 8½-point road underdogs, +320 ML. The game stays under 46½.

12:56 p.m.: FIINAL: Rams 20, Ravens 19. The Ravens cover as 7-point home underdogs, but the Rams score a TD with 1:01 left to win outright at -310 ML. The game stays under 46½.

12:52 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 50, Jaguars 10. The Patriots romp as 17-point home favorites, -1,600 ML. The game goes over 41½.

12:50 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 20, Washington 16. Washington covers as a 6-point home underdog, but the Eagles get an interception in the end zone in the final minute to win outright at -260 ML. The game stays under 44½.

12:48 p.m.: Heartbreak for the Ravens. Odell Beckham converts a fourth-and-5, then catches a 7-yard TD pass to give the Rams a 20-19 lead with 57 seconds left (2-point try failed).

12:42 p.m.: The Colts kick a field goal to tie the Raiders at 20 with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -130 on the live line (Raiders +104).

12:36 p.m.: The Buccaneers kick a field goal but still trail the Jets 24-20 with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter. The Jets are -118 on the live line (Bucs -106).

12:33 p.m.: The Bengals take their first lead. Tyler Boyd catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Chiefs 31-28 with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -122 on the live line (Chiefs -102), spread -2½, total 71½.

12:24 p.m.: Renfrow was +195 to score a TD.

12:23 p.m.: The Raiders take the lead. Hunter Renfrow catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Raiders take a 20-17 lead on the Colts with 11:18 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -140 on the live line (Raiders +110), spread -2½, total 46½.

12:19 p.m.: The Colts go three-and-out, and the Raiders have the ball back, trailing 17-13 with 14:39 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -365 on the live line (Raiders +270).

12:16 p.m.: The Eagles kick a field goal to take a 17-16 lead on Washington with 11:41 left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles are -198 on the live line (Washington +156), spread -1½, total 42½.

12:14 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Colts 17, Raiders 13.

12:12 p.m.: The Raiders punt, and the Colts have the ball back, leading 17-13 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter. The Colts are -550 on the live line (Raiders +375), spread -5½, total 42½.

12:01 p.m.: The Ravens get a 46-yard field goal to extend their lead to 16-7 over the Rams with 4:42 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -220 on the live line (Rams +172), spread -3½, total 39½.

11:54 a.m.: The Buccaneers are in trouble. Ty Johnson scores on a 1-yard run, and the Jets lead the Bucs 24-10 with 6:56 left in the third quarter. The Jets are -188 on the live line (Bucs +148), spread -3½, total 54½.

11:52 a.m.: The Bengals are hanging around. Ja’Marr Chase runs free for a 69-yard TD pass, and the Bengals cut the Chiefs’ lead to 28-24 with 13:30 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -310 on the live line (Bengals +235), spread -4½, total 78½.

11:48 a.m.: Hilton was +320 to score a TD. Longest TD over 39½ yards cashes.

11:47 a.m.: Brutal bad bounce for the Raiders. T.Y. Hilton catches a 45-yard TD pass off a deflection, and the Colts take their first lead on the Raiders at 17-13 with 11:28 left in the third quarter. The Colts are -390 on the live line (Raiders +285), spread -6½, total 49½.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -7½, total 23.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 15, Bills 14. First-half winners: Falcons +8, over 23½, Falcons +375 ML. The Falcons rallied from a 14-2 deficit and kicked a field goal on the final play to pull off the first-half money-line upset.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -3½, total 27½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 28, Bengals 17. First-half winners: Chiefs -3, over 24½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bears -3, total 16½

Titans -½, total 19½

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 22, Giants 3. First-half winners: Bears -3½, over 17½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 17, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Titans -2½, total pushes on 20.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Colts -6, total 23

Bucs -10½, total 26½

Rams -6½, total 23½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 13, Rams 7. First-half winners: Ravens +4, under 23, Ravens +200 ML.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 17, Buccaneers 10. First-half winners: Jets +8½, over 24, Jets +375 ML. The Jets kicked a 51-yard field goal with six seconds left to put the first-half total over.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 13, Colts 10. First-half winners: Raiders +5, total pushes on 23, Raiders +240 ML. Jonathan Taylor scored on a 1-yard run with one second left for the Colts to push the first-half total.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -6½, total 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 16, Eagles 7. First-half winners: Washington +3½, over 22, Washington +190 ML. Washington made a 55-yard field goal with one second left to put the first-half total over.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -6½, total 20.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 28, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Patriots -10, over 21½.

11:12 a.m.: Carlson kicks a 44-yard field goal, and the Raiders extend their lead to 13-3 with 1:47 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -140 on the live line (Colts +112), spread -2½, total 41½.

10:56 a.m.: The Ravens kick a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 over the Rams with 3:41 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -138 on the live line (Rams +110), spread -2½, total 37½.

10:50 a.m.: The Chiefs are rolling. Darrel Williams scores on a 1-yard run, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 21-7 over the Bengals with 12:56 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Bengals +475), spread -12½, total 65½.

10:46 a.m.: The Colts kick a field goal to trim the Raiders’ lead to 10-3 with 10:07 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -150 on the live line (Raiders +120), spread -2½, total 46½.

10:43 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Giants-Bears: Chicago RB David Montgomery (+390)

Eagles-Washington: Washington RB Jaret Patterson (+750)

Buccaneers-Jets: New York WR Braxton Berrios (18-1)

Jaguars-Patriots: New England RB Damien Harris (+450)

Raiders-Colts: Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs (+850)

Chiefs-Bengals: Kansas City WR Demarcus Robinson (18-1)

Falcons-Bills: Buffalo QB Josh Allen (+650)

Rams-Ravens: Baltimore defense/special teams with interception return (32-1)

Dolphins-Titans: Tennessee TE Geoff Swaim (23-1)

10:37 a.m.: The Raiders add a 47-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson to extend their lead to 10-0 over the Colts with 14:12 left in the second quarter. The Colts are still -138 on the live line (Raiders +110), spread -2½, total 47½.

10:34 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 7, Colts 0. First-quarter winners: Raiders +2½, under 7½, Raiders +200 ML.

10:12 a.m.: Jacobs was 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and +850 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD. He was +140 to score at any point.

10:11 a.m.: The Raiders strike first. Josh Jacobs scores on a 2-yard run, and the Raiders lead the Colts 7-0 with 7:51 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -166 on the live line (Raiders +130), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:07 a.m.: Washington gets the jump on the Eagles. Jaret Patterson scores on an 11-yard run, and Washington leads 7-0 with 11:54 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are -135 on the live line (Washington +108), spread -2½, total 50½.

9:55 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Falcons (+650) at Bills (-14, 46, -1,000), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+240) at Bears (-6½, 36½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-3½, 50½, -180) at Bengals (+160), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+150) at Titans (-3 -120, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+320) at Colts (-8½, 46½, -380), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+900) at Patriots (-17, 41½, -1,600), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-14½, 47½, -1,000) at Jets (+650), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-6, 44½, -260) at Washington (+220), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-7, 46½, -310) at Ravens (+260), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Falcons-Bills total from 44 to 46

Dolphins-Titans total from 40 to 41

Raiders-Colts total from 45 to 46½

Bucs from -13 to -14½

Bucs-Jets total from 45½ to 47½

Eagles from -5 to -6

Rams from -6 to -7

49ers from -12½ to -13½

Texans-49ers total from 43½ to 44½

Seahawks from -7½ to -8½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Bills 29, Falcons 15 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Spread pushes on 14, under 46, Bills -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +8, over 23½ (Falcons 15-14)

Second-half winners: Bills -7½, under 23 (Bills 15-0)

Yards per play: Bills 4.9, Falcons 5.3 (Bills lead 351-265 in total yards)

Turnovers: Falcons +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Bills 29-15; Falcons 2-0

— Bears 29, Giants 3 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Bears -6½, under 36½, Bears -280 ML

First-half winners: Bears -3½, over 17½ (Bears 22-3)

Second-half winners: Bears -3, under 16½ (Bears 7-0)

Yards per play: Bears 3.8, Giants 2.7 (Bears lead 249-151 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bears +2 (4-2)

Biggest lead: Bears 29-3; Giants never led

— Bengals 34, Chiefs 31 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals +3½, over 50½, Bengals +160 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -3, over 24½ (Chiefs 28-17)

Second-half winners: Bengals -3½, under 27½ (Bengals 17-3)

Yards per play: Bengals 7.5, Chiefs 7.1 (Bengals lead 475-414 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Bengals 31-28 and 34-31 (only leads); Chiefs 14-0, 21-7 and 28-14

— Titans 34, Dolphins 3 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans -3 (-120), under 41, Titans -170 ML

First-half winners: Titans -2½, total pushes on 20 (Titans 17-3)

Second-half winners: Titans -½, under 19½ (Titans 17-0)

Yards per play: Titans 5.2, Dolphins 4.3 (Titans lead 308-256 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 34-3; Dolphins never led

— Raiders 23, Colts 20 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Raiders +8½, under 46½, Raiders +320 ML

First-half winners: Raiders +5, total pushes on 23 (Raiders 13-10)

Second-half winners: Raiders +6, under 23 (tied 10-10)

Yards per play: Raiders 5.3, Colts 4.9 (Raiders lead 326-262 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Raiders 10-0 and 13-3; Colts 17-13 (only lead; tied 20-20)

— Patriots 50, Jaguars 10 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Patriots -17, over 41½, Patriots -1,600 ML

First-half winners: Patriots -10, over 21½ (Patriots 28-3)

Second-half winners: Patriots -6½, over 20 (Patriots 22-7)

Yards per play: Patriots 6.7, Jaguars 5.5 (Patriots lead 471-253 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Patriots 50-3; Jaguars never led

— Buccaneers 28, Jets 24 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Jets +14½, over 47½, Bucs -1,000 ML

First-half winners: Jets +8½, over 24 (Jets 17-10)

Second-half winners: Bucs -10½, under 26½ (Bucs 18-7)

Yards per play: Bucs 6.5, Jets 6.2 (Bucs lead 467-374 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Bucs 28-24 (only lead; tied 7-7); Jets 24-10

— Eagles 20, Washington 16 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Washington +6, under 44½, Eagles -260 ML

First-half winners: Washington +3½, over 22 (Washington 16-7)

Second-half winners: Eagles -6½, under 24 (Eagles 13-0)

Yards per play: Eagles 5.4, Washington 5.1 (Eagles lead 330-312 in total yards)

Turnovers: Eagles +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Eagles 20-16; Washington 16-7

— Rams 20, Ravens 19 (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Ravens +7, under 46½, Rams -310 ML

First-half winners: Ravens +4, under 23 (Ravens 13-7)

Second-half winners: Rams -6½, under 23½ (Rams 13-6)

Yards per play: Rams 6.7, Ravens 4.7 (Rams lead 373-327 in total yards)

Turnovers: Ravens +1 (3-2), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Rams 20-19 (only lead); Ravens 10-0

— Chargers 34, Broncos 13 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Chargers -7½, over 45, Chargers -350 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -4½, under 22½ (Chargers 17-3)

Second-half winners: Chargers -3, over 20½ (Chargers 17-10)

Yards per play: Chargers 5.2, Broncos 5.7 (Chargers lead 341-319 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chargers +1 (1-0); the Chargers also returned a kickoff for a TD

Biggest lead: Chargers 34-6; Broncos never led

— 49ers 23, Texans 7 (at San Francisco)

Full-game winners: 49ers -13½, under 44½, 49ers -700 ML

First-half winners: Texans +7½, under 22½ (Texans 7-3)

Second-half winners: 49ers -7, under 21 (49ers 20-0)

Yards per play: 49ers 6.8, Texans 3.6 (49ers lead 416-222 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: 49ers 23-7; Texans 7-0

— Cardinals 25, Cowboys 22 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +6½, under 53, Cardinals +235 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +3½, under 26½ (Cardinals 13-7)

Second-half winners: Cardinals +3½, under 27½ (Cowboys 15-12)

Yards per play: Cardinals 5.5, Cowboys 5.3 (Cardinals lead 399-301 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 22-7; Cowboys never led

— Saints 18, Panthers 10 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Saints -7, under 37, Saints -300 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +3½, over 18½ (Panthers 10-9)

Second-half winners: Saints -3½, under 19 (Saints 9-0)

Yards per play: Saints 4.8, Panthers 3.0 (Saints lead 280-178 in total yards)

Turnovers: Saints +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Saints 18-10; Panthers 10-3

— Seahawks 51, Lions 29 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Seahawks -9½, over 41, Seahawks -400 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -5½, over 20½ (Seahawks 31-7)

Second-half winners: Lions +2½, over 19½ (Lions 22-20)

Yards per play: Seahawks 7.0, Lions 6.1 (Seahawks lead 497-357 in total yards)

Turnovers: Seahawks +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 38-7; Lions never led

— Packers 37, Vikings 10 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Packers -12½, over 43, Packers -750 ML

First-half winners: Packers -7½, over 21½ (Packers 20-3)

Second-half winners: Packers -3½, over 20 (Packers 17-7)

Yards per play: Packers 6.5, Vikings 4.0 (Packers lead 481-206 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Packers 30-3 and 37-10; Vikings never led

