NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders lead Chiefs, favored on ‘MNF’

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Monday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, front, breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, left, and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr laterals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season.

The Raiders are visiting the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown on “Monday Night Football.”

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:10 p.m.: Daniel Carlson is automatic. The kicker gives the Raiders a 17-0 lead with 9:27 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -220 on the live line (Chiefs +180), total 52½.

6:02 p.m.: The Raiders pass rush is getting to Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs have to punt again. The Raiders are -180 on the live line (Chiefs +150), total 51½.

5:56 p.m.: A couple of pass interference penalties help the Raiders before Josh Jacobs scores on a short run. The Raiders lead the Chiefs 14-0 with 13:58 to play in the second quarter. The Raiders are -145 on the live line (Chiefs +115), total 53½.

5:52 p.m.: The Raiders are +110 on the live line at the start of the second quarter. The Chiefs are -120. Total 50½.

5:50 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Raiders 7, Chiefs 0. First-quarter winners: Raiders +3, under 10.

5:48 p.m.: Raiders are getting thin on tight ends. Darren Waller is questionable to return because of a hamstring injury, according to the broadcast.

5:42 p.m.: Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright pushes the field-goal attempt wide right. The Raiders still lead 7-0 with 4:03 to go in the first quarter. The Raiders are +130 on the live line (Chiefs -160), total 50½.

5:32 p.m.: Davante Adams was 8-1 to score the first touchdown.

5:29 p.m.: Derek Carr lofts a long pass to Davante Adams on fourth-and-1, and the Raiders lead the Chiefs 7-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Nice call by Josh McDaniels. That’s Carr’s 200th career touchdown pass. The Raiders are +165 on the live line (Chiefs -200), total 54½.

WHAT A PLAY ON 4TH DOWN! 😱 Davante Adams First TD scorer +700 ✅pic.twitter.com/IxV1UY3nQt — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 11, 2022

5:22 p.m.: The punters are the MVPs after each team’s first possession.

5:08 p.m.: The most-bet player prop at WynnBET in terms of handle is Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster Under 51½ receiving yards (-140). The most-bet player prop in terms of ticket count is Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams Over 79½ receiving yards (-125).

5:07 p.m.: Highlights from Caesars Sportsbook:

Kansas City is receiving 81.1% of the spread tickets and 67.2% of the handle. However, the three biggest spread bets are all on the Raiders — a Nevada bettor has $100,000 on Raiders +7 (Even), a New York bettor put $35,000 on Raiders +7½ (-125) and another Nevada bettor staked $25,000 on Raiders +7 (Even).

🏴‍☠️ Big Raiders Bet 🏴‍☠️ A bettor in Louisiana wagered $165,000 on the Raiders +7 (-105) Would win: $157,142.86💰 pic.twitter.com/Y4LWBYwwjL — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 10, 2022

For the money line, Kansas City has 50.8% of the tickets and 59.7% of the handle. The largest Chiefs money-line bet is a $30,000 wager on Chiefs ML -350 for a potential win of $8,571.40 in Nevada. An Iowa bettor placed $20,006.86 on Raiders ML +285 for a potential win of $57,019.55.

The total has seen the tightest action. The over is bringing in 70.3% of the tickets, but it’s a dead heat in terms of handle. The over is just ahead by the slightest of margins at 50.02%. One Arizona bettor put down $110,000 on under 52 (-110), which is the largest wager so far.

There are 4 different $100K+ spread bets for MNF… They're all on the Raiders +7. pic.twitter.com/JGGuCsclej — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 11, 2022

5:02 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for tonight’s Raiders-Chiefs game:

Team totals: Raiders 21½, Chiefs 30½.

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (+175), +14½ (-260); Chiefs -3½ (-200), -14½ (+220).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -130); longest TD 42½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes/no -110) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +350/no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 25½ completions, 38½ attempts, 274½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Josh Jacobs 60½ rushing yards; Davante Adams 81½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Hunter Renfrow 43½ receiving yards; Darren Waller 50½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 25½ completions (over -120), 37½ attempts, 287½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140), rushing yards 17½; Travis Kelce 74½ receiving yards, receptions 6½ (over -130), longest reception 23½, will score a TD (yes -125/no +105); Matthew Wright 7½ kicking points (-130 over).

4:25 p.m.: Here is the current spread and total for tonight’s game:

— Raiders (+290) at Chiefs (-7, 51½, -350), 5:20 p.m.

4:20 p.m.: Read the early outlook from sportsbooks, who need the Raiders and the under.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.