NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Saints

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Saturday

Chargers (-4, 42½) at Patriots: The Chargers have lost three of their last five, but are 5-2 against the spread on the road this season. Los Angeles is on a 5-2 over run. The Patriots have lost their last five, but have covered two of their last three and five of eight. New England is on a 7-3 over run. Edge: Over.

Broncos at Bengals (-3, 49½): The Broncos had covered five straight and 10 of 12 before their loss to the Chargers in Week 16. Denver is 6-2 ATS on the road this season and riding an 8-2-1 over run. The Bengals have won and covered their last three but are 2-5 ATS at home. Cincinnati is on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Broncos and over.

Cardinals at Rams (-6½, 48): The Cardinals blew out the Rams 41-10 in Arizona on Sept. 15, but they have lost and failed to cover four of their last five. Los Angeles has won and covered four straight and seven of nine. Five of the last seven meetings have gone over. Edge: Rams and over.

Sunday

Raiders (-1½, 37½) at Saints: The Raiders have covered three of their last four despite waiting until last week to break their 10-game losing streak in a 19-14 win over the Jaguars. The Raiders and Saints are each riding four-game under streaks. New Orleans has lost and failed to cover all four games started by quarterback Spencer Rattler. Edge: Under.

Colts (-7½, 40½) at Giants: The Colts snapped a 1-5 spread slide in last week’s 38-30 win over the Titans. Indianapolis is on a 4-1-1 over run. The Giants are on a 10-game losing streak and 1-9 spread slide. New York is on a 6-2 under run at home. Edge: Colts.

Falcons at Commanders (-4, 40½): The Falcons snapped their five-game spread slide with Kirk Cousins at quarterback in last week’s win over the Giants behind rookie quarterback Michael Penix. Atlanta is on a 6-1 under run. The Commanders have won three straight and are on a 9-4-1 cover run. Washington is on a 5-2 over uptick. Edge: Commanders.

Titans at Jaguars (-1, 39½): The Jaguars won 10-6 and covered the first meeting with the Titans on Dec. 8. Jacksonville has covered four of its last five at home. The Titans are 2-13 ATS this season. Tennessee is on a 9-4 over run. Edge: Jaguars and slight to over.

Jets at Bills (-9, 46½): The Bills won 23-20 and narrowly covered the first meeting Oct. 14. The Jets have covered three of the last five meetings. New York recently covered back-to-back games, but is still on a 3-8 spread slide. The Jets are 1-4 ATS as underdogs this season. New York is on a 7-3 over uptick, and Buffalo is on a 5-2 over run. Five of the last six meetings have gone under. Edge: Slight to over.

Panthers at Buccaneers (-8, 48½): The Buccaneers had to scramble to force overtime and win 26-23 at Carolina on Dec. 1. Tampa Bay is on a 5-2 cover run and 9-3 over uptick. The Panthers are 6-1 ATS since quarterback Bryce Young rejoined the starting lineup. Carolina is on a 10-3 over streak. Edge: Over and slight to Panthers.

Packers at Vikings (Pick, 48½): The Vikings won 31-29 and narrowly covered the first meeting Sept. 29 at Lambeau Field. The Packers have won five of their last six and are riding a 4-0-1 cover streak. Green Bay is on a 7-3-1 under streak, but the over is on a 7-2 run in the series. Minnesota has won eight straight and covered three straight. The Vikings are 9-6 to the under this season. Edge: Slight to under.

Cowboys at Eagles (-7, 39): The Cowboys have won and covered four of their last five and are on a 5-1 over run. The Eagles whipped Dallas 34-6 on Nov. 10, but are on a 2-7 spread slide at home. The home team is on a 10-2 cover run in the series. The Eagles are on a 9-5 under surge this season and are 5-1 to the under at home. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.

Dolphins (-6½, 40) at Browns: The Dolphins were on an 0-3 spread skid before last week’s win and cover over the 49ers. Miami is on a 6-3 over run. The Browns are on spread skids of 0-4 and 1-6, and are 2-5 ATS at home. Cleveland is on under runs of 3-0 and 9-5. Edge: Slight to over.

Monday

Lions (-3½, 50½) at 49ers: The Lions seek to atone for last season’s 34-31 NFC title game loss at San Francisco. Detroit is 7-0 on the road this season and riding road spread streaks of 6-1 and 11-2. The Lions are on over runs of 3-0 and 8-4. The Niners have lost five of their last six and are on a 1-6 spread slide. Edge: Lions and slight to over.