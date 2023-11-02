NFL betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Giants-Raiders

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Giants at Raiders (-1½, 37½): The Giants are 2-0-1 against the spread in their last three games, but the Raiders have won and covered their last two at home. New York has gone under in its last six and seven of eight this season, and the Raiders are also on under runs of 5-1 and 10-4. Edge: Under.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs (-2, 51) (at Frankfurt, Germany): Miami is 6-2 straight-up and ATS this season, but lost its last two away from home. Kansas City had won three straight ATS before last week’s debacle in Denver. The Chiefs are also on an 8-3-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Dolphins and under.

Vikings at Falcons (-5, 37): Minnesota has won and covered its last three and four of five, while Atlanta has dropped three in a row ATS at home. The Vikings are also on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Vikings.

Seahawks at Ravens (-6, 43½): Seattle is 5-2 SU and ATS, but the Ravens have regained their home form at 2-1 ATS, including a beatdown of Detroit two weeks ago. Edge: Slight to Ravens.

Cardinals at Browns (-8, 37½): Cleveland has won and covered three of four at home this season and is on a 6-0-2 under run at home. Edge: Under and slight to Browns.

Rams at Packers (-3, 38½): Los Angeles is 5-3 to the under this season and on a 17-9 under run overall. Green Bay has gone under in three straight and four of five. Edge: Under.

Buccaneers at Texans (-3, 40): Tampa Bay has gone under in five straight and six of seven this season, and Houston has gone under in four straight and five of seven. Edge: Under.

Commanders at Patriots (-3½, 40½): Washington is on a 7-3 ATS run on the road, and New England is on a 3-12 ATS skid. The Patriots have also gone over in two straight after five unders in a row. Edge: Slight to Commanders and over.

Bears at Saints (-8½, 41½): Chicago is 2-5-1 ATS this season and is on a 3-12-1 ATS skid overall. The Bears are 6-2 to the over this season, and New Orleans has gone over in two straight after six unders to start the season. Edge: Slight to over and Saints.

Colts (-2½, 44) at Panthers: Indianapolis is 6-2 to the over this season and is on an 11-3 over run dating to last season. Edge: Over.

Cowboys at Eagles (-3, 46½): Dallas has won and covered three of four against Philadelphia, but the Eagles didn’t have quarterback Jalen Hurts for the loss last season. Philadelphia is on a 9-4-1 ATS run at home. The last five games in this series have gone over. Edge: Over and slight to Eagles.

Bills at Bengals (-2, 49½): Buffalo has lost four straight ATS and is on a 7-13 ATS skid overall. Cincinnati has won and covered three straight after going 0-4 ATS to start the season. The Bengals entered the season on a 21-6-1 ATS surge. Cincinnati is also on a 20-10-1 under run. Edge: Bengals and slight to under.

Monday

Chargers (-3½, 40) at Jets: New York is 3-1-1 ATS at home this season. Los Angeles is on a 4-0-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Jets and under.