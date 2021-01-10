46°F
Betting

NFL PLAYOFFS BAD BEATS BLOG: 2nd wild-card tripleheader

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2021 - 9:45 am
 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays in an NFL football game against the Cincin ...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Welcome to the second day of NFL wild-card playoff tripleheaders.

The day begins with Tennessee hosting Baltimore, followed by Chicago at New Orleans and Cleveland at Pittsburgh in the nightcap.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:40 a.m.: Here’s how the lines have moved this morning:

Titans from +3½ (-120) to +3 (+100)

Ravens-Titans total from 54½ to 53½

Saints from -10 to -11

Bears-Saints total from 47½ to 48½

Browns from +6 to +5½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

Ravens (-3 -120, 53½, -180) at Titans (+160), 10:05 a.m.

Bears (+500) at Saints (-11, 48½, -700), 1:40 p.m.

Browns (+220) at Steelers (-5½, 47½, -260), 5:15 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

