NFL records against the spread, over-under

December 3, 2020 - 11:50 am
 
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 8-3 4-7
Buffalo 6-5 7-3-1
New England 5-6 4-7
New York Jets 3-8 5-6
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 8-3 4-5-2
Cincinnati 7-4 5-5-1
Baltimore 5-6 4-7
Cleveland 4-7 6-5
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 6-5 7-4
Jacksonville 5-6 6-5
Tennessee 5-6 8-2-1
Houston 4-7 6-5
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Las Vegas 7-4 7-3-1
Denver 6-5 5-6
Kansas City 6-5 5-6
Los Angeles Chargers 5-6 7-4
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 7-4 3-8
Washington 6-5 5-6
Philadelphia 4-7 4-7
Dallas 2-9 6-5
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 7-4 7-4
Minnesota 6-5 8-3
Chicago 5-6 4-7
Detroit 4-7 7-4
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 7-5 6-6
New Orleans 6-5 7-4
Tampa Bay 6-6 7-5
Atlanta 5-6 5-6
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 6-5 3-8
Seattle 6-5 6-5
Arizona 5-6 3-8
San Francisco 5-6 5-6
