NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Dallas Cowboys have the NFL’s worst record against the spread this season at 2-9.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|8-3
|4-7
|Buffalo
|6-5
|7-3-1
|New England
|5-6
|4-7
|New York Jets
|3-8
|5-6
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|8-3
|4-5-2
|Cincinnati
|7-4
|5-5-1
|Baltimore
|5-6
|4-7
|Cleveland
|4-7
|6-5
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|6-5
|7-4
|Jacksonville
|5-6
|6-5
|Tennessee
|5-6
|8-2-1
|Houston
|4-7
|6-5
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Las Vegas
|7-4
|7-3-1
|Denver
|6-5
|5-6
|Kansas City
|6-5
|5-6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-6
|7-4
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|7-4
|3-8
|Washington
|6-5
|5-6
|Philadelphia
|4-7
|4-7
|Dallas
|2-9
|6-5
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|7-4
|7-4
|Minnesota
|6-5
|8-3
|Chicago
|5-6
|4-7
|Detroit
|4-7
|7-4
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|7-5
|6-6
|New Orleans
|6-5
|7-4
|Tampa Bay
|6-6
|7-5
|Atlanta
|5-6
|5-6
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|6-5
|3-8
|Seattle
|6-5
|6-5
|Arizona
|5-6
|3-8
|San Francisco
|5-6
|5-6