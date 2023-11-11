NFL Week 10 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) makes a pass attempt under pressure during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Scott Pritchard, PritchardsPicks.com

Jets (4-4) at Raiders (4-5)

Time: 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3

Line/total: Pick’em, 36

Analysis: The honeymoon is over for the Raiders, and they will come back to earth against a better-than-advertised Jets team. I expect New York to control this “Sunday Night Football” matchup with its running game.

Pick: Jets 20, Raiders 17

Colts (4-5) vs. Patriots (2-7) (at Frankfurt, Germany)

Time: 6:30 a.m., NFLN

Line/total: Colts -1½, 43

Analysis: The Colts have challenges stopping the run, ranking 24th in rushing defense while allowing 125.6 yards per game. The Patriots do not do much offensively, averaging only 15 points per game, but they can run and stop the run. New England is 11th in rushing defense, allowing only 100.8 ypg.

Pick: Patriots 23, Colts 20

Browns (5-3) at Ravens (7-2)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Ravens -6, 38

Analysis: Both teams are strong defensively, putting pressure on quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. The Browns lead the NFL in total defense, limiting opponents to 234.8 yards per game, while the Ravens are No. 2 in total defense, allowing 262.6 ypg.

Pick: Ravens 21, Browns 17

Texans (4-4) at Bengals (5-3)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bengals -6½, 47½

Analysis: Houston has won four of its past six games, eclipsing last season’s win total (3-13-1) and matching its win totals from 2021 (4-13) and 2020 (4-12). Texans QB C.J. Stroud set an NFL rookie record last week with 470 passing yards and five touchdown passes against a poorly coached Tampa Bay team.

Pick: Bengals 27, Texans 20

49ers (5-3) at Jaguars (6-2)

Time: 10 a.m., KVVU-5

Line/total: 49ers -3, 45

Analysis: San Francisco started 5-0 but has now lost three straight. The Jaguars have done just about the opposite, winning five straight after a 1-2 start. The Niners have gotten healthier and will bounce back this week.

Pick: Niners 24, Jaguars 21

Saints (5-4) at Vikings (5-4)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Saints -2½, 40½

Analysis: The Saints have been underachieving all year, only covering the spread twice (2-6-1 ATS). I’m not sold on New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr or kicker Blake Grupe or coach Dennis Allen. The Saints will prevail, but barely.

Pick: Saints 21, Vikings 20

Packers (3-5) vs Steelers (5-3)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Steelers -3, 39

Analysis: The Steelers only score 16.6 points per game and are one of only two teams (Seattle) that have a winning record while being outscored by the opposition. But I like Pittsburgh because of the added rest it has had since beating Tennessee 20-16 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Pick: Steelers 20, Packers 17

Titans (3-5) at Buccaneers (3-5)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Buccaneers -2, 38½

Analysis: Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles is on borrowed time. He’s a bad coach and an even worse play-caller. Tampa Bay gave up 39 points to Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud last week and lost after being up 17-7. He’s supposed to be a defensive coach, but the game has passed him by. That said, I expect the Bucs to beat the Titans. Barely.

Pick: Buccaneers 20, Titans 19

Falcons (4-5) at Cardinals (1-8)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Falcons -1½, 43

Analysis: The Cardinals are bad, and they are also the NFL’s most heavily penalized team. Stud quarterback Kyler Murray comes back this week for Arizona, but he is not familiar with the Cardinals’ new coach and system. The Falcons do have a good rush defense, ranking 14th in the league at 106.9 yards per game allowed.

Pick: Falcons 23, Cardinals 20

Lions (6-2) at Chargers (4-4)

Time: 1:05 p.m., KLAS-8

Line/total: Lions -3, 48½

Analysis: The Lions and Dolphins are the only teams in the league with a top-six rushing offense and top-six passing offense. Detroit has the NFL’s No. 2-ranked total offense (390.6 ypg) despite overhyped coach Dan Campbell. The Lions are coming off a bye, while the Chargers held the Jets without a touchdown in Monday night’s 27-6 win at New York.

Pick: Lions 24, Chargers 23

Giants (2-7) at Cowboys (5-3)

Time: 1:25 p.m., KVVU-5

Line/total: Cowboys -17, 39

Analysis: I am still laughing at the league for naming Giants coach Brian Daboll last year’s NFL Coach of the Year. Are you kidding me? How the heck did he win that award when his team took third in the NFC East? The Eagles did not make the playoffs in 2021, yet they won the division last season and tied the Chiefs for the best record in the NFL at 14-3. The voting system is flawed.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Giants 10

Commanders (4-5) at Seahawks (5-3)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Seahawks -6½, 44½

Analysis: Washington looked good last week, winning as an underdog at New England only days after giving away two very good defensive linemen in Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Seattle got mugged in Baltimore, where it suffered a 37-3 blowout loss. When a good team loses big, it often bounces back the next week.

Pick: Seahawks 27, Commanders 20

Broncos (3-5) vs Bills (5-4)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, KTNV-13, ESPN

Line/total: Bills -7, 46½

Analysis: The Broncos have been a good over team, surpassing the total in nine of their last 13 games. Conversely, the Bills have gone under in four of their past five. Denver is 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

Pick: Bills 27, Broncos 20