87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Betting

Packers-49ers betting: Public clearly taking side

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

Injuries and the coronavirus have hammered the San Francisco 49ers, and the public is hammering the Green Bay Packers against the 49ers on Thursday.

Green Bay is a consensus 7-point road favorite. The total is 48½. The 49ers +7 is juiced to -120 at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. Boyd Gaming, Circa Sports and the South Point are at -6½.

The 49ers (4-4) lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle to injury, and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Trent Williams to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That has clearly put the public all over the Packers, Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

“The 49ers are clearly a MASH unit,” he said via text message.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said via text that the “public (is) hammering GB but no more than I’d expect them to with a 7-point road favorite in a prime-time game.”

“A lot of offensive guys out for SF obviously,” he said. “We will be rooting for them to keep it close.”

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it took sharp money on the 49ers money line Thursday, but that the public is “very much on” the Packers.

The 49ers beat the Packers twice last season, 37-8 in the regular season and 37-20 in the NFC championship game.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
3
Trump campaign to file lawsuit to stop counting votes in Nevada
Trump campaign to file lawsuit to stop counting votes in Nevada
4
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson held gun to boy’s head
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson held gun to boy’s head
5
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
UNR Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) is taken down by UNLV Rebels defensive back Dominic Br ...
College football betting trends — Week 9
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Fresno State was on a 2-9-1 spread skid before beating Colorado State. The Bulldogs are 8-4-2 ATS in their last nine conference road games.