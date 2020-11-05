Packers-49ers betting: Public clearly taking side

Las Vegas sportsbook directors report that public bettors are strongly favoring one team in Thursday’s Green Bay-San Francisco game.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Injuries and the coronavirus have hammered the San Francisco 49ers, and the public is hammering the Green Bay Packers against the 49ers on Thursday.

Green Bay is a consensus 7-point road favorite. The total is 48½. The 49ers +7 is juiced to -120 at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. Boyd Gaming, Circa Sports and the South Point are at -6½.

The 49ers (4-4) lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle to injury, and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Trent Williams to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That has clearly put the public all over the Packers, Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

“The 49ers are clearly a MASH unit,” he said via text message.

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said via text that the “public (is) hammering GB but no more than I’d expect them to with a 7-point road favorite in a prime-time game.”

“A lot of offensive guys out for SF obviously,” he said. “We will be rooting for them to keep it close.”

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said it took sharp money on the 49ers money line Thursday, but that the public is “very much on” the Packers.

The 49ers beat the Packers twice last season, 37-8 in the regular season and 37-20 in the NFC championship game.

