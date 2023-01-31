Raiders no longer favorites at DraftKings to sign Tom Brady

The day after Tom Brady’s season ended, the Raiders emerged as the favorites to sign the seven-time Super Bowl champ. But those odds changed after the 49ers lost rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL wild card playoff football game Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Raiders are no longer the favorites to be Tom Brady’s next team.

The day after Brady’s season ended in the Buccaneers’ wild-card playoff loss to the Cowboys, the Raiders emerged as the +150 favorites at DraftKings sportsbook to sign the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

But those odds changed after the 49ers lost rookie quarterback Brock Purdy in Sunday’s 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC title game. Purdy sustained a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow and will need surgery.

The Niners are now the +150 favorites at DraftKings to bring Brady, 45, back home to his childhood team, and the Raiders are the +175 second choice. Tampa Bay is +250, followed by the Dolphins (+750), Patriots (12-1), Titans (14-1) and Jets (16-1).

“We’ve taken some bets (on San Francisco), and we move on chatter, too. We’re all over social media,” DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello said. “I don’t know what Tom Brady’s going to do, but it makes sense. Jimmy Garoppolo probably won’t be there, and I don’t know what their plans are for Purdy long term and Trey Lance.”

The 49ers are tied for the 8-1 third choice with the Eagles at the Westgate SuperBook, behind the Chiefs and Bills at 6-1, to win the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

San Francisco is the 6-1 second choice behind the Chiefs (+550) at Caesars Sportsbook. But Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said that would probably change if the Niners signed Brady.

“It’s going to be interesting what the 49ers do at quarterback,” Pullen said. “They have three choices on the team, or can go outside and get a different guy. They would probably be Super Bowl favorites if they end up getting Brady. Even though this was the worst year he’s ever had and he’s not getting any younger, but you’re still talking about the greatest quarterback of all time. No matter where he goes, that team will get a bump in odds.

“It wouldn’t be a huge move, like the 49ers wouldn’t be prohibitive +350 favorites or anything like that. But the odds would tick down a little bit.”

DraftKings also has odds on Aaron Rodgers’ next team. The Packers are -110 favorites to retain the four-time NFL MVP quarterback, and the Jets are the +110 second pick. The Raiders are the +750 third choice.

